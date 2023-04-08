^

Sports

Superal ties for 5th in Step Up Tour return

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 2:24pm
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal’s late frontside assault fizzled out with a wobbly backside start as she ended up with a one-over 73 and finished joint fifth in the Hanasaka Ladies Yanmar Golf Tournament ruled by Hibiki Kitamura in Shiga, Japan Saturday.

Superal poised herself for a big comeback after a mishap on No. 4 as she birdied Nos. 6 and 9 to move up to joint fourth. 

But back-to-back bogeys from No. 10 stymied her charge and the reigning Asia Pacific Cup champion failed to gain with a couple of flubbed birdie chances in the last seven holes.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, back on the Step Up Tour after a long absence, wound up with a 35-38 for a 144 total and a share of fifth with three others in the Y30 million event reduced to 36 holes after rains washed out the second round play Friday.

Kitamura birdied the last two holes to fire a 70 and beat erstwhile leader Ririna Staiano and Anna Kono by three with a 139 total in the third leg of this year's Step Up Tour.

Staiano, who led the field with a first round 68, actually held sway after a frontside 35. But she stumbled at the finish, dropping three strokes in the last five holes for a 39 and a 74. 

She finished with a 142, the same output put in by Kono, who birdied Nos. 16 and 17 for a 69.

Superal, meanwhile, hopes to do better in the Fundokin Ladies on April 11-13 at the Usuki Country Club in Oita.

