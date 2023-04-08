Blu Girls fall short of bronze, but secure World Cup berth

MANILA, Philippines — You win some, and you lose some for the RP Blu Girls as they failed to finish on the podium in the 2023 Womens's Softball Asia Cup as they fell to Chinese Taipei, 10-5, in the battle for bronze in Korea on Saturday.

Still, the Philippine batters were able to bag the other prize dangled in the tournament — a slot in the upcoming XVII WBSC Women's Softball World Cup group stage.

After their round-robin games, the Philippines had a 5-3 slate to net them fourth place in the standings, which meant they get one of the slots to the World Cup.

Despite a 9-1 loss to tournament leaders Japan Friday, the Blu Girls sill did enough to get into the Top 4, edging out hosts Korea who had a 4-4 slate.

"Your dedication and hard work have paid off, and we couldn't be prouder of your achievement," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

"As the president of ASAPHIL, I am optimistic and excited to see what the future holds for Philippine softball," he added.

The Blu Girls compete in their first World Cup since 2018 after missing out on qualification in 2022.

The Phillippines play in the group stage set to take place from July 11 to 26 later this year in Dublin.