Roman thankful to have inspired likes of Clarin, Fajardo in Gilas women

MANILA, Philippines — Things have come full circle for Fil-Am cager Sofia Roman as she rejoins the national team program after an 8-year absence from the Philippine hoops scene.

Roman last played for the team in 2015 but was recently included in the pool for Gilas Pilipinas women in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month. She has been training with the pool for some time now.

Currently one of the older veterans in the team, Roman marveled at the amount of talent that head coach Patrick Aquino has on tap.

"I think this pool is great. I think this pool, especially going into SEA Games, is very competitive. It's a very stacked pool. So everybody's got to prove themselves in order to get selected. So I'm just really excited about the competition," Roman told Philstar.com.

Roman is particularly keen on playing with the likes of youngsters Camille Clarin and Ella Fajardo, two players whom Roman saw when they were younger.

Being one of the pioneer players who were based overseas at the time, Roman was able to show them the opportunity of representing the flag.

"I think the young girls are really good, there's a lot of great things coming up in the future for them," she said.

"I remember Camille, when she was 11, and she was watching me play on the sidelines for the Perlas Pilipinas team at that time, and now she's on the courts. Even Ella Fajardo too. She was 12 when she first saw us play in 2015. To see them, you know, wear Gilas Pilipinas jersey, represent the country, it brings joy to me to see that," she added. "You know, I somewhat inspired them when they were younger to compete because they're both Fil-Am, Fil-Canadian, so it's nice to see them and share the court with them."

Other Fil-Foreigners on the pool also include Stefanie Berberabe, Trina Guytingco, Mai Loni Henson, Louna Ozar, Aurea Gingras, Kristan Yumul and Katelyn Bobadilla.

They jockey for position to make it into the final lineup where they will also compete against local talent like Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo, Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo, among others.

The Gilas women are looking for a historic three-peat in the SEA Games to be held from May 5 to 17.