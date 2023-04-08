Alyssa Valdez eyes effective partnership with Jorge de Brito in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez will be looking to communicate well with national team head coach Jorge de Brito as the women's team aims to win its first medal in the Southeast Asian Games since 2005 as the 32nd SEA Games unfurls next month in Cambodia.

Valdez, who was named skipper of the national team for the first time in her career, is De Brito's voice inside the court.

It will be the three-time PVL MVP's second time to work with the Brazilian tactician, and this time, she hopes she can relay the message to her teammates.

"It's our second time na magsasama ni Coach Jorge, the last time was when we, last year lang, representing our country also in the SEA Games. And Coach Jorge has been very very vocal kung ano gusto niya, anong kailangan ng team, ano 'yung gusto niya maging character namin on and off the court," said Valdez.

"So, I hope it will be a good communication, better communication and effective communication ang mangyayari sa amin so I could relay also that to the whole team," she added.

Valdez believes there will be little work for her, though, as she has teammates who are equally as capable in leading the team.

Now in her fifth edition of the biennial meet, the former Ateneo standout just hopes they will be able to pull out all the stops in performing in the tournament.

"They're all leaders in their own rights. Lahat halos nag-MVPs na, lahat may mga talagang napatunayan na sa volleyball so I don't think, may gagawin pa ako to lead them," said Valdez.

"But, we're just really hoping na ma-enjoy namin itong SEA Games namin na ito and talagang mabigay namin 'yung lahat. 100% kung ano kaya namin ibigay for the national team and siguro, dahil nga lahat talaga, kumbaga established na talaga yung mga names nila, we're just gonna be there representing and really fighting for the country," she added.

The Philippines were drawn in Pool B earlier this week along with hosts Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam, who were silver medalists in the last edition of the SEA Games.

SEA Games volleyball is slated to begin on May 3 at Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.