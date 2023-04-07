^

Fil-Am Sofia Roman relishes return to Gilas women program

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 4:01pm
Sofia Roman in 2015
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's team has added a crucial piece when it comes to veteran leadership as Sofia Roman was named to the pool for the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games to be held in Cambodia next month.

Roman last saw action with the national team back in 2015. As she makes a comeback with a three-peat seeking Philippines side, the 28-year-old looks to make most of the opportunity.

"It honestly feels amazing," said Roman of returning to the pool.

"I'm super grateful that I can still do this and I'm given the opportunity to showcase what I still have. So I'm just really happy to be back on the court," she added.

Roman joins a bevy of national team mainstays and some fresh faces in the pool, with the likes of Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, and Trina Guytingco also in the team.

As she jockeys for position in the final roster for head coach Patrick Aquino, Roman believes she has a lot to contribute when it comes to leadership and commanding the team inside the court.

"I think overall, over the years, I've gained a lot of life experience that also can translate onto the court so, you know, when it comes to career, when it comes to just having had an ACL, and then kind of learning through that experience also, and then just playing competitively in the US, even if it's just an Urban league or something like that, I think I can showcase a little bit more of my IQ," said Roman. 

"I think overall, I'm more self-efficient on the court, reading the defense, taking a little bit more time to read what's going on and I think that helps the team and then also my shooting and defense," she added.

Also among vying for spots in the roster are Mai-Loni Henson, Kristan Yumul, Kacey Dela Rosa, Aurea Gingras, and Jhazmin Joson.

Roman will hope to make the cut for the biennial meet set May 5 to May 17.

After winning their first gold in the 5-on-5 back in 2019, the Philipines are now targetting to be the first-ever country to win three straight gold medals in the biennial meet.

