How UST's Eya Laure helped Milena Alessandrini in her return to Araneta after injury

Milena Alessandrini (left) celebrates with Eya Laure after scoring a point for the UST Golden Tigresses against the DLSU Lady Spikers in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — UST's Milena Alessandrini celebrated a personal milestone last Sunday, April 2, when she played her first game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum since injuring her knee four years ago.

The Big Dome was where she suffered a season-ending injury that sidelined her for years when she went down with an ACL injury as UST was playing against the FEU Lady Tamaraws back in March 2, 2019.

The Araneta Coliseum has since then had a big weight on Alessandrini's shoulders.

But against the DLSU Lady Spikers in Round 2 of UAAP Season 85, Alessandrini came out of her shell with the help of teammate Eya Laure.

"Knowing na ito yung place kung saan siya na-ACL, kinakausap ko lang siya na kung ano yung experience ko dati nung first game ko dati nung MOA [Arena], nung dun din ako na-sprain," Laure said after their four-set victory over DLSU.

"Ganon, dun ko parang pinaghugutan ng lakas na eto, sa game na to, paglaro ko ulit, kailangan maayos yung ilalaro ko. Kailangan, yung last na Eya na nakita nila na na-sprain, kailangan hindi na yun. So, kumbaga, siguro may trauma sakanya kasi nga dito nangyari. Pero masaya ako kasi nakikinig si Ate Amiga (Alessandrini) na inspiration na dito ka natumba, dito ka din babangon, dito ka tatayo."

Against the erstwhile undefeated Lady Spikers, Alessandrini uncorked 20 points to aid Laure's game-high 29 markers as they blemished the league's top team.

As for Alessandrini, she needed to banish the ghost of her injury. After missing the opportunity to do so against the Adamson Lady Falcons earlier in UAAP Season 85, the Fil-Italian hitter was eager to show up for her team.

"What I have to do, I need to do. Because last time we went here against Adamson, and I didn’t play. Today I tried to. [I said] okay It’s a new day, it’s a new chapter, it’s a new environment... I can do [it], I can try to play and try my best for my team and give my contributions." said the wing spiker.

"At first, I was like again, here? But then it’s okay. I can do it, I can fight. It was a challenge and I’m happy no injury, no bad things happen." she added.

Apart from Laure, Alessandrini also took inspiration from the UST community. As she rode the energy of the crowd, Alessandrini was able to shake off the rust.

"I'm really grateful and glad because they always support me, understand my feelings, and push myself." said Alessandrini.

"Thank you for staying at my side and help me to improve,"

Alessandrini hopes to keep it going, this time at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, when UST returns to action on Saturday, April 15, against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.