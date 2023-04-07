^

Superal still 3 shots off as bad weather washes out 2nd round in Japan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 1:13pm
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines — Adverse weather forced the cancellation of second round play of the Hanasaka Ladies Yanmar Golf Tournament in Shiga, Japan on Friday, leaving Princess Superal 18 holes to overcome a three-stroke deficit and score a Step Up Tour breakthrough.

“Due to bad weather, the second day of the tournament was cancelled. As a result, the competition will be shortened to 36-hole stroke play and the 64 players at the end of the first round will advance to the final round,” according to Step Up Tour’s organizing committee.

Superal, the 2022 Asia Pacific Cup champion whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, tied for fifth with a fine 71 card Thursday, birdying three of the four par-5s to negate a two-bogey mishap at the tough Biwako Country Club course, which yielded just 13 under-par rounds.

Ririna Staiano took charge with a 68, just a stroke ahead of Hibiki Kitamura and Nozomi Ohsuga, while Yoko Maeda carded 70 for solo fourth and Superal joining Yumi Narusawa, Seira Oki, Kobayashi Mitsuki, Ho Hashizoe, Karen Fujita, Youkari Kawamitsu, Maaya Suzuki and Yuki Ichinose at fifth.

That ensures a wild finish to the Y30 million event serving as the third leg of this year’s LPGA of Japan’s farm league.

Superal, 26, is out to make an impact on her return to the Step Up Tour in pursuit of a regular card for next year’s JLPGA although she is expected play in some legs of the region’s premier ladies circuit this year.

She will next compete in the Fundokin Ladies on April 11-13 at the Usuki Country Club in Oita.

