Abarrientos, Ulsan move on cusp of KBL semis berth

MANILA, Philippines — RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus moved one win away from a spot in the semifinals of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season after an 84-69 win over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at Goyang Gymnasium on Thursday.

Abarrientos and the Phoebus outworked the home team in the second half where they outscored Goyang, 42-24, in the third and fourth quarters to take the 2-1 lead in their best-of-five quarterfinals series.

The former FEU standout supported Gauge Prim's 31-point outing with 12 markers of his own to go along with one rebound and six assists as the KBL Rookie of the Year continued to show his worth for Ulsan.

Prim paced the visitors with his scoring, which came on an efficient 14-of-17 shooting clip. He also had 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks.

They will go for the jugular when they play Game Four on Saturday, April 8.

Ulsan are eyeing their first KBL title since the 2018-19 KBL season.

Awaiting the winner of the quarters series between Ulsan and Goyang are Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC.

In the other bracket, the Changwon LG Sakers and Filipino reinforcement Justin Gutang await the winner between defending champions Seoul SK Knights and the Jeonju KCC Egis.