Chandler McDaniel ecstatic at return to Filipinas after injury

Chandler McDaniel celebrates after scoring her goal against Pakistan in the first round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tajikistan on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year, Phillippine women's national football team forward Chandler McDaniel finally made her return to the national team, playing against Pakistan in the first round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tajikistan earlier this week.

After tearing her ACL in the semifinal of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India last 2022, where the Filipinas booked their spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, McDaniel endured a difficult journey of returning to the national team fold.

When she checked in for Sarina Bolden at the hour mark of their 4-nil win over Pakistan, McDaniel shook off the rust.

She and the team were able to celebrate her return with a goal in the 85th minute, when she converted on a pass from Quinley Quezada after missing on some close calls earlier.

"I was super excited to be back on the field, maybe I got too eager (when I entered the field), but I’m just so happy to get my goal and just happy to be back on the team," said McDaniel after the game.

"I couldn’t remember the last time I was this happy," she added.

McDaniel was forced to watch in the sidelines during the meteoric rise of the Filipinas from their Women's Asian Cup stint.

Her sister, goalkeeper Olivia, and the rest of the team saw historic finish after historic finish in different competitions after McDaniel's injury.

In the 31st Southeast Asian Games, the team won their first bronze medal in four decades, and also clinched the program's first-ever title in the AFF Women's Championship in July.

Now that she's back and recovered, McDaniel hopes to be part of it all again.

"When I was invited back to camp, I felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. I was so excited to be with the team again," she said.

"I feel like there’s a lot building into this moment and since I'm finally here with the team, it’s such a relief that all the hardwork that I’ve done has led me to this moment and I couldn’t be happier to be back."

Despite all the struggles in returning from her injury, the forward says it'll be something that can strengthen her as the World Cup nears.

"I’ve been away from the team for 14 months, it’s definitely a long journey but I definitely think the journey has made me a stronger player, physically and mentally," she said.

McDaniel hopes to see action again when the Filipinas play their second game in the OQT against hosts Tajikistan on Saturday, April 8.