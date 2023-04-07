^

Sports authorities expect re-draw in SEAG men's volleyball after clerical error

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 10:06am
POC president Bambol Tolentino
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation said that they are looking forward to a re-draw for the men's volleyball competition for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games next month.

This comes after a clerical error resulted in the exclusion of the Philippines in the initial draw held Monday in Phnom Penh.

The country's entry by names was said to have been "inadvertently overlooked" during the submission deadline back in February and was thus not included during the draw.

But through the efforts of the POC and the PNVF, POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said that the Cambodia SEA Games organizing committee (CAMSOC) have considered the Philippines' plight and agreed to a re-draw.

"The POC would like to thank the top officials of the CAMSOC and the president of the Cambodia volleyball federation for heeding out request for a re-draw," said Tolentino after receiving official communication from CAMSOC on Maundy Thursday.

Tolentino also thanked the members of the SEA Games Federation Council — headed by Cambodia Olympic Committee president Dr. Thong Khon — for supporting the POC request for the re-draw.

The Philippines' exclusion from the draw created buzz among the country's volleyball community as the PNVF already released a roster for the men's team earlier.

Supporters heave a sigh of relief to know that the Philippines can still participate in the biennial meet.

However, the Philippines will need the support of five SEA Games countries — including the Philippines — to agree to the redraw.

According to PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, who thanked the POC for their part in convincing the CAMSOC for the re-draw, the Philippines already has the support of other countries.

"We have the full support of the other countries," Suzara said. 

"To name some, we have Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Vietnam supporting us."

He also said that Thailand expressed support for the re-draw through the POC's efforts.

CAMSOC, through its chairman Samdech Pichey Senah Tea Banh, vice chairman HE Dr. Thong Khon and secretary-general and CEO HE Vath Chamroeun Oly, agreed to do the re-draw after consulting with Cambodia volleyball federation president HE Pol. Gen. NethSavoeun.

"Both CAMSOC and the Kingdom of Cambodia, as host country of the 32nd SEA Games, reaffirms our commitment to the values of solidarity, friendship, cooperation and peace," read CAMSOC's letter to the POC.

"Since the competition has not started at this early stage, the spirit of our special SEAG friendship, we should allow the entry." they added.

Monday’s draw had Cambodia, Indonesia and Singapore in Group A and Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar in Group B.

The date for the re-draw has yet to be announced.

SEA Games volleyball is set to begin on May 3 — two days before the meet's opening ceremony — and will end on May 11 at the MorodokTechno Elephant Hall inside Cambodia’s main stadium.

