Opinion: Why college sports recruiting is treading dangerous ground

MANILA, Philippines — Who would have thought that when French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote in 1849 the phrase “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose” – the more things change, the more they stay the same – that it would still be applicable to this day and age?

If you go back to the early years of the NCAA Philippines – that’s the 1930s, son – one school was suspended for illegal recruiting practices.

Well, it isn’t that there are illegal practices today. It isn’t illegal in the absence of rules. And that is treading on dangerous ground.

Well, there is this law that a senator passed about eight years ago, but really, it doesn’t have enough teeth.

There was a time when recruiting meant giving a prospect a scholarship and a slot on the team. There were no professional leagues then, so it was for school glory.

To get a leg up, the basic and most common of the perks was introduced – money. Or allowances. Later, they added signing bonuses or won-game bonuses. Hey, didn’t you know that the college game is the new pro sports?

That changed with people in positions dangling spots on the national team. Then they upped the ante…. cars, condo units, gadgets, huge monthly allowances, travel, jobs, scholarships for the siblings, businesses, and more have all been bandied about.

All just to get an edge on the competition.

You think they were done?

Uh uh.

Things have changed. People have found a way to exploit or bastardize what was supposed to be a good thing.

Now you have coaches who not only recruit players and manage them or at least some friends or siblings do. Now, they can move them en masse from school to school when they do not get their way or their asking price.

Now you even have talent scouts and managers signing elementary-level kids.

High school-level events have gone from regional to national to international. They have, since the beginning, been a recruiting ground not only for local talent throughout the country but also for Filipinos born overseas.

Now, some are seeking control by forming their own talent identification companies, but use them as a feeder for programs while allegedly earning huge sums.

I remember some of those coaches based overseas telling me that they are beginning to feel the heat from others who were planning to form their own groups and control the destinies of the boys. Now, they are on the back heel to the more moneyed groups.

And there was a time when college sports teams were managed by school officials or the clergy. Then it became noted alumni who have done well. Then the tycoons came in. And now, government officials.

And it isn’t just in collegiate sports, but across many national sports federations. You’d think they have more time to work on what their constituencies need and not sports. And yet, here they are.

I wonder, what is there to gain? Oh, another term? Fame? A place in the history books?

This is dangerous. Not only can they swing the pendulum one way, but this could be open to abuse.

The college recruiting wars have become something akin to the American Wild West. The absence of hard and fast rules, checks and balances, and, well, independent parties to run and investigate matters as well as to operate the leagues has contributed to this. You have always had people with their own agendas. You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. Or it’s one-upmanship.

All these high-profile recruits, glitzy programs, traveling around the world, record-breaking attendances, and screaming masses look good for the game.

But as I see it, it’s a cover-up for the rotten state of the game.