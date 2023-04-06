PNEL continues grind to turn Philippines into Asia's esports capital

“Grit is passion and perseverance for long-term and meaningful goals. It is the ability to persist in something you feel passionate about and persevere when you face obstacles.” (Baruch-Feldman, 2017).

“eSports in the Philippines has been rising in popularity over the last decade. As of 2021, there are more than 43 million active gamers in the country, with a 12.9% yearly increase from 2017” (Inumerable, 2021). The video game sector is significantly larger than the movie and music industries combined, and it continues to quietly expand not getting the same attention as other forms of entertainment, where there are an estimated two billion gamers worldwide, that is 26% of the world's population providing sufficient basis for the Philippines to strive to be the center of esports and esports related tourism in the world.

The age of competitive esports for the Philippines has arrived.

“South Korea is widely regarded as being the country that kick started the whole esports phenomenon, it’s no surprise” since “Korea produces esports legends routinely” (Esports.net, 2022). China, on the other hand, has the largest audience for esports — “almost 250 million people make up a huge esports audience that could not be compared to any other country.” They also produce esports legends who are widely known (godisageek.com, 2022). “In Southeast Asia the number of fans is growing and just recently Singapore held The International, the prestigious DOTA 2 competition, which has a 13.2 million dollars’ prize pool (lower than last year’s 40 million) (liquipedia, 2022; Esports Earnings, 2022).

From the observations above, it is evident that esports growth in the country are due to three major factors: 1. development of esports legends, 2. huge esports audience and 3. hosting of international esports events. The Philippines is slowly inching to be as competitive as these nations but is definitely not there yet (The Manila Times, 2022). For it to mark the world of esports, the Philippines needs to discover grassroots esports players and teams who can become legends in their own rights. This is the vision and mission of the Philippine National Esports League (PNEL). PNEL is a non-profit, non-stock organization that relentlessly finds ways for the common barangay gamer to build their own teams, challenge other teams, practice and show off their skills and be recognized by their LGU or by a private organization until they can reach international heights in eSports competition. PNEL exists to professionalize esports in the country and provide a platform for common gamers to be recognized.

PNEL invests in the Filipino gamer.

It is the grit of PNEL that pushes teams like the amateur squad Maharlika (MHRLK) to be recognized side by side with Blacklist International members during the official Sibol MLBB roster for the 14th International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports (WE) Championship in Bali 2022.

Amateur squad Maharlika (MHRLK).

When the creation of PNEL was proposed to philanthropists Hector Aldwin Pantollana and Atty. Ronaldo “Lease” Renta, they immediately saw it as another promising vehicle to give back to society. Coming from humble beginnings themselves, PNEL operated on the simple idea of developing grassroots gamers. Today, its total prize pool has reached millions of pesos for its private and LGU-based leagues. PNEL is the only esports organization that has its own esports-centered school, the Esports Academy of Asia Pacific (EAAP). It is also the only organization with an application called the PNEL SUPER APP, where gamers and esports players can meet, build teams, challenge other teams, and be recognized and awarded for their gaming prowess.

To date, PNEL has created one of the largest esports tournaments in the country. Now in its fourth season, Annihilation by PNEL will take place on April 15 at the University Arena of the City of Dasmariñas. Through Annihilation 4, PNEL has once again created another milestone with its Php4 million prize pool.

Gaining momentum from past Annihilation seasons, Annihilation 4 will be the biggest Mobile Legends: BangBang (ML:BB) tournament organized by the PNEL as the prize pool has been increased by 100% from the previous season’s prize pool of Php2 million.

PNEL founders Atty Renaldo Renta (left) and CEO Hector Pantollana.

The vision of the founders Pantollana and Lease is to make PNEL the catalyst in taking Philippine esports to the global platform. Attracting the attention of 43 million Filipino gamers and the Philippine gaming industry, where 74% of these online gamers play on their mobile devices, Annihilation is expected to hit more than three million reach in social media sites, especially in Facebook. This is in comparison to the previous season that was able to reach a couple of million gamers — though lesser known than those from other leagues.

An estimated 37.20% of Filipinos are active online gamers. That is almost 4 out of every 10 Filipinos. This makes the country a possible haven of esports legends since despite the “inadequate infrastructure and decent internet connections. It’s almost fascinating how talents are still able to practice and rival their overseas contenders” (Esports.net, 2022). What level of competency can Filipinos bring to the international scene, once its household internet connection speeds become similar to that of first-world countries? What levels of esports heights can PNEL, with its community of esports teams, gamers and enthusiasts and enablers, reach in a few years’ time given their grit to change the culture of esports in the country? It is as passionate as the Katipuneros shouting freedom from the oppressors!

--

*For more information on The Annihilation IV Tournament, visit https://pnel.net or https://www.facebook.com/pnelofficial/

*Mr. Hector Pantollana is the CEO of HALP Construction Inc., HP Luxury Cars Trading Inc., HP Luxury Health and Cosmetic Scents, V-Cafe by HP Corp. and Great Southern Maritime Shipping.

*Atty. Ronaldo “Lease” Renta is a practicing lawyer of the REPECASA Law Firm.

*About the Author: David Galin is the Academic Director of Esports Academy of Asia Pacific and a DOTA 2 gamer.