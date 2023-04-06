Superal trails by 4 in Step Up Tour return

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal birdied all but one of the four par-5s to buck a two-bogey miscue and save a 71 as she trailed Ririna Staiano by four strokes at the start of the Hanasaka Ladies Yanmar Golf Tournament in Shiga, Japan Thursday.

Superal, winner of the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta late last year, banked on her superb hybrid play to make up for the length discrepancy when ranged against the Step Up Tour’s long hitters then flashed a near-impeccable short game to set up birdie opportunities on Nos. 1, 5 and 17, all par-5s, in the morning wave.

But she bogeyed the par-3 second hole and failed to complete her mastery of the long holes with a bogey on the other par-5, No. 12, of the Biwako Country Club course.

Still, the ICTSI-backed ace’s 35-36 round netted her a spot at joint fifth with eight others, including last week’s Rashink-Ningineer/RKB Ladies winner Minori Hashizoe.

They stood four shots off Staiano, who produced a 67 in the afternoon group.

Staiano snapped a birdie-bogey card after four holes with birdies on Nos. 6, 8, 9 and 14 then dominated the par-5 17th to string a 33-34 for a two-stroke lead over Nozomi Ohsuga and Hibiki Kitamura, who matched 69s.

Sakura Kito, winner of Step Up Tour’s kickoff leg, the Daio Kaiun Open, floundered with a 74.

The event marks Superal’s first tournament since December. She failed to see action in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour's season-opening event, the Anvaya Cove International, ruled by Bianca Pagdanganan last February, due to injury. She also missed the two LPGT legs in Bacolod and Iloilo last month to undergo rehabilitation.