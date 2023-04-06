^

Sports

Superal trails by 4 in Step Up Tour return

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 4:56pm
Superal trails by 4 in Step Up Tour return
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal birdied all but one of the four par-5s to buck a two-bogey miscue and save a 71 as she trailed Ririna Staiano by four strokes at the start of the Hanasaka Ladies Yanmar Golf Tournament in Shiga, Japan Thursday.

Superal, winner of the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta late last year, banked on her superb hybrid play to make up for the length discrepancy when ranged against the Step Up Tour’s long hitters then flashed a near-impeccable short game to set up birdie opportunities on Nos. 1, 5 and 17, all par-5s, in the morning wave.

But she bogeyed the par-3 second hole and failed to complete her mastery of the long holes with a bogey on the other par-5, No. 12, of the Biwako Country Club course.

Still, the ICTSI-backed ace’s 35-36 round netted her a spot at joint fifth with eight others, including last week’s Rashink-Ningineer/RKB Ladies winner Minori Hashizoe.

They stood four shots off Staiano, who produced a 67 in the afternoon group.

Staiano snapped a birdie-bogey card after four holes with birdies on Nos. 6, 8, 9 and 14 then dominated the par-5 17th to string a 33-34 for a two-stroke lead over Nozomi Ohsuga and Hibiki Kitamura, who matched 69s.

Sakura Kito, winner of Step Up Tour’s kickoff leg, the Daio Kaiun Open, floundered with a 74.

The event marks Superal’s first tournament since December. She failed to see action in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour's season-opening event, the Anvaya Cove International, ruled by Bianca Pagdanganan last February, due to injury. She also missed the two LPGT legs in Bacolod and Iloilo last month to undergo rehabilitation.

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family hopeful for Samboy

Family hopeful for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s been over eight years since PBA legend Samboy Lim fell into a coma for five weeks after collapsing on the bench...
Sports
fbtw
US basketball star shuns White House invite

US basketball star shuns White House invite

7 hours ago
Louisiana State University star Angel Reese says she and her Tigers teammates won't celebrate their collegiate basketball...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas bracketed with powerhouse teams

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
It will be a hard route to the women’s football gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as the Filipinas got the tougher of the two groups that emerged from yesterday’s draw in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto beats Ravena, Shiga; Hiroshima survives Sotto's off night

Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto beats Ravena, Shiga; Hiroshima survives Sotto's off night

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Ravena missed the game-tying layup for Shiga as the clock expired as Wright's Hannaryz held on for the victory and improved...
Sports
fbtw

PNP Responders, OP Execs triumph

17 hours ago
The PNP Responders and the Office of the President Executives downed their respective rivals to jumpstart their bids in the UNTV Executive Face-Off last Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center, QC.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers' playoff chances still up in the air after fall to Clippers

Lakers' playoff chances still up in the air after fall to Clippers

31 minutes ago
The playoff hopes of the Los Angeles Lakers remains less clear after their 125-118 loss to the Clipper.
Sports
fbtw
BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador

BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 hours ago
SUGA of the Korean supergroup BTS has been tapped as the new global ambassador for NBA.
Sports
fbtw
No Giannis, no problem as Bucks seize No. 1 seed in NBA playoffs

No Giannis, no problem as Bucks seize No. 1 seed in NBA playoffs

5 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks brushed off the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to defeat the Chicago Bulls, 105-92, and clinch top seeding...
Sports
fbtw
Santiago Ponzinibbio faces Kevin Holland in UFC 287

Santiago Ponzinibbio faces Kevin Holland in UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Santiago Ponzinibbio knows this is a big fight for him.
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy believes he has recipe for Masters glory

McIlroy believes he has recipe for Masters glory

7 hours ago
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy believes he has "all the ingredients" in place to finally win the Masters, having picked up "scar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with