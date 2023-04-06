^

Santiago Ponzinibbio faces Kevin Holland in UFC 287

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 10:53am
Santiago Ponzinibbio faces Kevin Holland in UFC 287
Santiago Ponzinibbio
MANILA, Philippines – Moments after UFC fighter Kevin Holland told the assembled media for UFC 287 that he loved a paycheck in the bank, it looks like he is going to get docked from his fight purse — win or lose — as he is missing the 170-pound weight norm for his welterweight match against Santiago Ponzinibbio on Sunday.

“He signed a contract for 170 pounds, and that is the way it will be,” said Ponzinibbio (26-6, 11-5 in the UFC) in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com all the way from Miami where UFC 287 will be held.

“If Kevin (Holland who totes a 23-9 card, 10-6 in the UFC) had gotten in touch with me at least two weeks ago, then we could have adjusted. Not late in this game. I am a professional and he should be as well.”

Ponzinibbio knows this is a big fight for him. A win could move his career greatly forward. “Kevin is a tough fighter; a really good one,” noted the 36-year old Argentinean. A win will put me in a good place.”

When the Argentinean joined the UFC 10 years ago, he went 9-2, including a seven-match win streak. Then health issues struck and he was away from the Octagon for two years. When he returned, Ji Lianjiang knocked him out and Ponzinibbio went 1-3. With his back against the ropes, Ponzinibbio knocked out Alex Moron in December of 2022.

Two of my three losses came via decision and I believe I should have won them,” said Ponzinibbio. “I cannot leave it to the judges. I have to go out and win this fight against Kevin.”

“All my fights have been against tough guys and that is the way I like it,” summed up Ponzinibbio, who has been awarded Fight of the Night thrice and Performance of the Night thrice. “Whoever the UFC lines up against me, I will fight.”

It is an indication of his fearlessness and willingness to engage foes in the center of the Octagon.

“This is my 10th year in the UFC and I consider myself lucky to be a part of the world’s best mixed martial arts organization. “Now I hope that I get closer to winning a championship.”

UFC 287 will be televised live in the Philippines at 8 a.m. Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

