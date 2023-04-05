^

Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto beats Ravena, Shiga; Hiroshima survives Sotto's off night

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 9:42pm
Japan B. League: Wright's Kyoto beats Ravena, Shiga; Hiroshima survives Sotto's off night
Matthew Wright
MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright scored 22 points to tow the Kyoto Hannaryz past Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, 78-76, in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Kyoto City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Ravena missed the game-tying layup for Shiga as the clock expired as Wright's Hannaryz held on for the victory and improved their record to 17-31.

Wright nailed two free throws with 30 ticks left to push Kyoto's lead to eight, 78-70, before a spirited run by the former Ateneo standout threatened to push the game to overtime.

Ravena went on a personal 6-0 run punctuated by a booming triple to get Shiga within two, 76-78, with nine seconds left in the ball game.

Shiga then forced the turnover off a Kyoto timeout with seven seconds remaining before the comeback fell painstakingly short off of the missed layup.

In the tough win for Kyoto, Wright also flexed his stingy defense as he finished with four steals. He also had three rebounds and five assists.

Ravena, meanwhile, tallied 12 points three rebounds, five assists and a steal in the stinging loss for Shiga.

After their four-game win streak, Shiga are now losers of back-to-back games as their record fell to 10-38.

Elsewhere, the Hiroshima Dragonflies bucked an off-game by Kai Sotto as they eked out the 73-65 victory over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Sotto finished with just two points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 14 minutes of play as a starter.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. did the heavy lifting for Hiroshima, who saw their record improve to 36-12, with 19 points, eight boards and four assists.

The Dragonflies extended their win streak to five games.

Dwight Ramos, for his part, scored eight points and tallied three boards, six assists, two steals and a block as the Levanga Hokkaido tripped the Sendai 89ers, 82-74, at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Hokkaido snapped a two-game losing slump and now sport a 14-34 slate.

In the other game, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix could not get it done against an 8-man Nagoya Diamond Dolphins side as they fell, 92-63, at the Dolphins Arena.

As Nagoya reinforcement Ray Parks Jr. continues to be in the sick bay, Coty Clarke paced the team with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as they led Ravena and San-En by as much as 33 points.

Ravena had five points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, but committed eight turnovers in the loss for San-En who fall to 19-29.

Carl Tamayo, meanwhile, had only three points, and two rebounds in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 89-88 loss to the Osaka Evessa at Okinawa Arena.

