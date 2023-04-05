^

Filipinas grouped with football champion Vietnam in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 5:10pm
Filipinas forward Katrina Guillou attempts to keep possession of the ball against a Vietnamese defender during the semifinals of the AFF Women's Championship held in Manila last July 2022
PFF / AFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team has been drawn into a challenging group for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia next month.

During the draw held at Phnom Penh on Wednesday, last year's bronze medalists were grouped with defending champions Vietnam in Group A where they are seeded second.

Also grouped with the Filipinas, who will be heading to the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand later this year, is Myanmar.

The Philippines battled the Burmese for the bronze medal in Hanoi during last year's SEA Games where they won, 2-1.

Completing Group A are Malaysia and Indonesia.

In Group B of women's action are hosts Cambodia, silver medalists Thailand, Singapore and Laos.

Teams will play a single round-robin among their groups while the winners and runners-up of each group move on to a crossover semifinals for the right to compete in the gold medal match.

Losers of the semifinal are relegated to the battle for third match.

Of note, since winning bronze in Hanoi last year, the Filipinas won the AFF Women's Championship in Manila in July, where they beat the likes of traditional powerhouses Vietnam and Thailand.

The Filipinas, who are currently in Tajikistan for the first round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, will attempt to post their best-ever finish in the biennial meet.

Over in the men's division, the U-22 Philippine Azkals were grouped with hosts Cambodia in Group A.

The Filipino booters weren't able to exit the group stage last year, but will attempt to do so against their foes in Group A, which also include Indonesia, Myanmar and Timor Leste.

Group B has defending champions Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The 32nd SEA Games is set to happen from May 5-17.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
