Superal begins campaign in Hanasaka Ladies Yanmar golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal tracks down the arduous route in pursuit of a regular spot on the Japan LPGA Tour, facing off a slew of other bidders in the Hanasaka Ladies Yanmar Golf Tournament beginning Thursday at the Biwako Country Club course in Shiga, Japan.

Superal drew an 8:38 a.m. tee-time on No. 1 of the 6,404-yard layout with locals Kano Nakamura, Yoshie Kobayashi and amateur Mihoko Kawakami, hoping to get going early and build some momentum for an expected stretch run battle in the 54-hole, Y30 million (P12 million) championship, the third leg of this year’s Step Up Tour.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker is coming off a long layoff after sustaining a shoulder injury while training for the resumption of her Japan campaign. But swing coach Bong Lopez is confident his ward will hold her own against the leading Step Up Tour players, led by recent Daio Kaiun Open winner Sakura Kito and Rashink-Ningineer/RKB Ladies titlist Minori Hashizoe.

“She’s more than ready, eager to resume her campaign with an eye on clinching a berth on the JLPGA,” said Lopez. “With a full card on the Step Up Tour, Cess also can play in 10-15 tournaments on the JLPGA.”

Superal sees action next in the Fundokin Ladies on April 11-13 in Oita.

The former US Girls’ Junior champion capped an inspiring 2022 season with a remarkable victory in the Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta last August where she bested three LPGA major champions, including current world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Koreans Hyo Joo Kim and So Yeon Ryu to rule the inaugural staging of the event.

She, however, settled for joint 21st in the Thailand Mixed tournament and missed the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour's season-opening event, the Anvaya Cove International, ruled by Bianca Pagdanganan in runaway fashion in Morong, Bataan last February.