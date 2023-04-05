UAAP coaches embark on recruitment mission in US

MANILA, Philippines — Some UAAP coaches are expected to fly to the US next month in an effort to scout the next generation of talents for their respective teams.

As the recruitment process picks up during the preseason of collegiate hoops, title contenders like UP and Ateneo have been collecting new pieces to drive their title bids with new additions to their teams.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde and Ateneo tactician Tab Baldwin will be among the scouts present at Fil-Nation Select’s High School National Showcase and the All-Star Classic spearheaded by co-founder and PBA star Alex Cabagnot.

Monteverde and Baldwin will be joined by their counterparts from UE Jack Santiago, and DLSU Topex Robinson as they take a look at the top Fil-Foreign talent thru the platform established by basketball coach Cris Gopez.

Recently, Gopez led a select team of Filipino-Foreigners to the finals of the Smart-NBTC National Finals Division 1 against the NU-Nazareth School Bullpups.

Among those to compete in the showcase are Sean Alter and Kyle Gamber, who have already committed to play with UP and Ateneo, respectively.

The basketball showcase happens on May 5 to 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also on deck will be women’s action which features the likes of Gilas women youth prospects Kristan Yumul, Sumayah Sugapong, and Hope Manglal-ian.

Prospects from Fil-Nation Select have already enjoyed success in the UAAP like former UP Maroon Zavier Lucero, UE’s Luis Villegas, and Paranada brothers Kyle and Nikko also from the Red Warriors.

Schools will look to beef up their lineups ahead of the college hoops season set to tip off later this year.