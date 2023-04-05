Zamboanga, Marikina, Pasay register wins in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga and Marikina got back on track while Pasay sustained its recovery on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Shrugging off its 74-93 loss to Caloocan on March 24, Zamboanga Family's Frand Sardines routed Mindoro Disiplinados, 102-83, and raised its record to 3-1 in the 29-team tournament.

Atoning for its meltdown against Pasig (72-75) on March 28, the Marikina Shoemasters pounced on the listless Caloocan Kankaloos early to tally a 75-67 victory and level their slate at 1-1.

The Pasay Voyagers clobbered Valenzuela XUV Homes Realty Inc., 89-60, for their second straight win after dropping their first two.

Riding the hot hands of Judel Fuentes and Jaycee Marcelino, the Zamboanguenos — the 2023 MPBL Preaseason Invitationals champion — surged to a 37-14 spread in the first quarter and proceeded to hand the Disiplinados their fifth straight defeat.

Fuentes, former top gunner of San Juan, wound up with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals to earn best player honors while Marcelino, last year's MVP, tallied 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Zamboanga, which padded its lead to 49-20 midway of the second quarter.

Jayvee Marcelino, Jaycee's twin brother, also delivered with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, followed by Chris Dumpaig with 13 points and four rebounds, and Damian Lasco with 10 points.

Mindoro got 18 points from homegrown Rodel Vaygan, 17 points and 12 rebounds from Sherwin Concepcion, 16 points, three rebounds and three assists from Teytey Teodoro, and 16 points plus 10 rebounds from Kristan Hernandez.

Marikina banked on homegrowns Kyle Tolentino and Eloie Tan and Jason Opiso to stun Caloocan, which won its first two games.

Tolentino drilled in six triples en route to a game-high 20 points, issued five assists and snagged three rebounds to earn best player honors. Tan finished with 13 points while Opiso posted 11 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Marikina, which pulled away at 69-55, in the fourth quarter.

Caloocan got 19 points and five rebounds from Paul Sanga, 13 points and 12 rebounds from Gabby Espinas, and 10 points plus four rebounds from Reil Cervantes.

With five players notching twin digits, Pasay moved beyond reach, 79-39, before relaxing its guard and allowing Valenzuela to cluster 14 points and cut the gap to 26, 79-53, somewhat.

Laaurenz Paul Victoria tallied 15 points, six assists and four rebounds, Jaypee Belencion 14 points and 4 rebounds, Dhon Reverente 12 points and 10 rebounds and Tricky Dyn Peromingan 12 points and eight rebounds for the Voyagers, who also drew 11 points plus three rebounds from Brandrey Bienes.

Valenzuela, which slumped to 0-4, got 13 points from Stephen Steinl, 11 points from Carl Bryan Lacap, and 10 each from Luis Gaveriel Tapenio and Vergian Pagcaliwangan.

The MPBL takes a Lenten break starting Wednesday and will resume on April 13 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga with Muntinlupa battling Quezon City at 4 p.m., Laguna tackling GenSan at 6 p.m. and Pampanga debuting against Negros at 8 p.m.