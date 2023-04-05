^

UNTV EFO cagefest: Executives, Responders edge foes

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 7:44am
UNTV EFO cagefest: Executives, Responders edge foes
Franz Alvarez finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Executives.
UNTV Cup

Games April 11
(Novadeci Convention Center, QC)

2 p.m. – NHA vs PNP
3:30 p.m. – OP-PMS vs GSIS
5 p.m. – Ombudsman vs AFP (EFO)

MANILA, Philippines – The PNP Responders and Office of the President Executives downed their respective rivals to jumpstart their title bids in the UNTV Executive Face-Off on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Banking heavily on the torrid shooting of Joel De Mesa, the Responders demolished the Ombudsman Graftbusters, 70-54, in the side event of the 9th UNTV Cup for players 40 years old and above.

De Mesa scattered 22 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to claim the Player of the Game award.

The Executives, on the other hand, clobbered the GSIS Furies, 98-54, behind a well-balanced attack with Franz Alvarez leading the way with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Meantime, the quarterfinal round of the regular event starts on April 11 with four team playing another round with the top two teams joining Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines in the semis.

UNTV CUP
