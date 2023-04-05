Blu Girls stay in hunt, blast Singaporeans

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines regained its form after falling to Chinese Taipei the day before, flattening Singapore, 8-1, yesterday in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup at the Songdo LNG Stadium in Incheon, South Korea.

Sent back to earth in a 5-0 shutout by World No. 3 Chinese Taipei Monday, the Blu Girls released their pent-up emotion on the Singaporeans, essaying their fourth win in five starts.

And it was a win that kept the National Softbelles in the hunt for a semis seat where it could gain a crack at one of the three slots to the XVIII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup in July in Europe.

“I just told the girls to just focus on the next game and forget about what happened to Chinese Taipei,” said Blu Girls coach Randy Dizer. “We’re still confident we’ll make it to the semis and grab that World Cup slot.”

At presstime, the Philippines, seeded fourth and ranked 30th in the world, was going for a fifth win versus World No. 13 China. A win would send them to the semis.

Its final assignments are India today and top seed and World No. 2 Japan tomorrow.