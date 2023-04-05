Million hits for Batang PBA

The response was unprecedented and caught the PBA staff by surprise. When the PBA posted an announcement that team applications for the Batang PBA revival would be accepted from March 27 to April 3, over a million hits flooded the league’s website within hours and it was still five days before the start of registration. PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he never imagined how much Batang PBA was missed after three years of absence because of the pandemic. This will be the 17th edition of the youth grassroots program that was launched in 2004 and it comes with a twist.

In previous Batang PBAs, applicants were the players themselves. But this time, the applicants were teams. Marcial said the initial plan was to gather 12 U12 and 12 U14 squads. As more and more calls came in, he increased it to 14 teams for each age group then set the final list to 20. Yesterday, a coaches meeting was held at the PBA office to set the ground rules for the opening on May 7.

PBA social media head and executive assistant to the commissioner Mich Flores said team applications came from schools, barangays, neighborhoods and everywhere else. “A few hours after we posted, nag one million reach at nag 87,000 engagements kaagad,” she noted. “Our phones sa office, di nag-stop mga tawag. I lost count pero ‘di nababakante kahit lunch. Then, we had to take down the social media post plus the QR form and announcement on our website.”

Marcial said the acceptance of applications came on a first-come, first-serve basis. The registration fee of P35,000 is for a team with a minimum 12 players and maximum 16. A team is provided jerseys, Molten basketball and access to live streaming of games. “Actual PBA experience ang Batang PBA at gagamit tayo ng PBA referees, rules, barker, music, table officials, lahat,” said Marcial. “Ang venue ng games paiba-iba sa Metro Manila, kung minsan sa school campus o kaya sa Ynares Pasig o Filoil Flying V Arena. Mag-uumpisa ang PBA preseason ng May 21 at pwedeng maglaro ang Batang PBA same day, same venue. Tingnan natin kung anong pinakamagandang experience para sa mga bata.”

Flores said the morning before the first day of registration, applicants began to queue outside the PBA office. There was one applicant who showed up at 10:30 a.m. By noontime, there were eight and in the afternoon, about 50. Some slept the night wherever they could find shelter near the PBA doorway. One PBA player and a PBA governor called to enlist their teams within the deadline but couldn’t be accommodated as registration hit the limit in an hour on the first day.

When the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals end on April 23, at the latest, the season will close but the league stays busy. The PBA D-League, preseason and Batang PBA are rolling out soon. Then the PBA Board of Governors and management team will take a break for a planning session in May after the SEA Games.