Blu Girls bounce back, rout Singaporean foes in Womenâ€™s Softball Asia Cup

Blu Girls bounce back, rout Singaporean foes in Women’s Softball Asia Cup

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 6:32pm
Blu Girls bounce back, rout Singaporean foes in Women's Softball Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines regained its old form after falling to Chinese Taipei the day before and flattened Singapore, 8-1, Tuesday in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup at the Songdo LNG Stadium in Incheon, South Korea.

Sent back to earth following a 5-0 bashing they received from World No. 3 Chinese Taipei Monday, the Blu Girls released all their pent up emotion in the Singaporeans in essaying their fourth win in five starts.

It was also a win that kept the National softbelles in the hunt for a semis seat where it could gain a crack at one of the three slots to the XVIII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup in July in Europe.

“I just told the girls to just focus on the next game and forget about what happened to Chinese Taipei,” said Blu Girls coach Randy Dizer. “We’re still confident we’ll make it to the semis and grab that world cup slot.”

The Philippines, seeded fourth and ranked 30th in the world, was going for a fifth win would secure its place in the semis as it was battling World No. 13 China at press time.

Its final assignments are against India Wednesday and top seed and World No. 2 Japan Thursday.

