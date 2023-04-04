^

Sports

Bosch, Merilleno win big win with car, motorcycle in Southwoods Invitational

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 2:01pm
Bosch, Merilleno win big win with car, motorcycle in Southwoods Invitational

MANILA, Philippines – Janiefer Bosch and Arnel Merilleno shared the spotlight with the overall gross and net champions and division winners as they bagged two of the six grand raffles prizes in the Southwoods Invitational in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend.

Bosch drove home a brand new Toyota Raize 1.2 M/T, while Merilleno scooted off a Mitsubishi Motorcycle during awards rites at the close of Manila Southwoods’ premier member-guest tournament which drew over 600 players at the Masters and Legends courses.

Sonny Bitong earned a round-trip ticket for two (Manila-Taipei-Manila) with hotel accommodations, James Yu won a Smart Vogue Plus OGAWA chair, and Danny Samaniego and Martin Abis took home a Herman Miller Cosm Mid-Back chair and a Herman Miller Aeron Remastered chair, respectively.

All raffle winners were Southwoods members.

Shinichi Suzuki and Teruhisa Taguchi captured the overall gross title while Melchor Bacsa and Alexander Festejo claimed the overall net trophy to lead the top finishers in the four-day championship supported by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel, hole-in-one sponsors Ogawa, Alpine Motors Philippines, Toyota Silang, Pagcor Casino Filipino and Klio International.

The other winners were Division I — Renie Floro and Kazuo Murakami; Division II – Pablo Olivarez and Roberto Leviste; Division III — Chua and Lim; Division IV — Richard Santos and Mich Miguel; and Division V – Willy Tee Ten and Fritz Lacap.

Bacsa and Festejo also topped the Sponsors/Guests division of the event backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., CWC International Corp. and Newport World Resorts and gold backers Agrexplore Corp., Alpha Quality (GFX) Leads Agriculture/Malveda Properties Development Corp., Mikro-Tech Capital, Inc./Capital One Energy, Inc., The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay.

GOLF

SOUTHWOODS INVITATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LSU downs Iowa, bags women&rsquo;s NCAA crown

LSU downs Iowa, bags women’s NCAA crown

15 hours ago
Louisiana State University blew past the University of Iowa and national player of the year Caitlin Clark, 102-85, on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

15 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

19 hours ago
The reinforced Bacoor Strikers clobbered the Sarangani Marlins, 85-70, on Monday and joined the leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto and the Dragonflies zoomed to an early lead as they led by 12, 20-8, at the end of the first salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

2 days ago
Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kids bike camp slated April 16 in BGC

Kids bike camp slated April 16 in BGC

57 minutes ago
Sun Life Financial Philippines, in its continuing effort to keep the kids busy while actively learning this summer, will hold...
Sports
fbtw
Bosch, Merilleno win big win with car, motorcycle in Southwoods Invitational

Bosch, Merilleno win big win with car, motorcycle in Southwoods Invitational

1 hour ago
Janiefer Bosch and Arnel Merilleno shared the spotlight with the overall gross and net champions and division winners as they...
Sports
fbtw
UConn edges San Diego State for 5th US NCAA men's basketball crown

UConn edges San Diego State for 5th US NCAA men's basketball crown

2 hours ago
The University of Connecticut Huskies overpowered the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to win the men's NCAA collegiate basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Bacoor tie for MPBL top spot; San Juan debuts with win vs Iloilo

Batangas, Bacoor tie for MPBL top spot; San Juan debuts with win vs Iloilo

3 hours ago
Batangas and Bacoor stretched their winning runs on Monday and joined the season leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Mikee Romero-led GlobalPort polo team essays historic win in US tilt

Mikee Romero-led GlobalPort polo team essays historic win in US tilt

3 hours ago
GlobalPort of the Philippines made history in the World Polo League, scoring an amazing come-from-behind win in the Tommy...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with