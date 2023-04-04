Aguilar tipped to return for Ginebra in finals vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines — Japeth Aguilar is expected to be back to boost Barangay Ginebra in its PBA Governors’ Cup title-retention bid against TNT.

The high-flying Gin King hasn’t seen action since incurring an MCL injury in Ginebra’s win over NLEX last February 10.

After weeks of recovery, Aguilar is likely to return for Ginebra as early as the opening game of the best-of-seven finals on Easter Sunday.

"Barring any setbacks, there's a chance he could be ready by Game 1," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said in a pba.ph report.

"With the 10-day break, that might put him in a position that he might play in Game 1. But we expect him back at some point in the series," he added.

The 6-foot-9 Aguilar has averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds before going down with an injury. But fortunately for Ginebra, its other key big man Christian Standhardinger has rose to the occasion, thriving in Aguilar’s absence as he has put up a stellar campaign on his way to being a frontrunner for the Best Player of the Conference award.

Aguilar’s return could ease the burden on Standhardinger as they face a dangerous Tropang Giga side that’s raring to end the Gin Kings’ Governors’ Cup dominance.

Cone, for his part, has still tempered expectations.

"There's nothing written in stone. But there's an opportunity he could be ready for Game 1. We'll see," said Cone.