Batangas, Bacoor tie for MPBL top spot; San Juan debuts with win vs Iloilo

Fran Yu helped steer San Juan to its first win of the season.

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas and Bacoor stretched their winning runs on Monday and joined the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season leaders at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics dumped the Manila Stars, 94-79, while the Bacoor Strikers routed the Sarangani Martlins, 85-70, for their fourth straight victory in as many starts that pushed them in the company of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, the Marikina Cagers and the Quezon Province Huskers.

Meanwhile, the debuting San Juan Knights shared the limelight with a 75-73 clipping of the Iloilo United Royals in the nightcap.

Coached by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who subbed for head coach Randy Alcantara, San Juan survived a fiery rally by Iloilo, which trailed, 54-69, with only 7:10 to go.

The Ilonggos bunched 11 points, 8 coming from JR Ongteco, to threaten at 65-69.

The Knights kept control, 74-67, following a triple by Orlan Wamar and a lay-up by Michael Calisaan, but the Ilonggos made their last push on back-to-back triples by Fil-foreign Noah Korovesi and prized acquisition CJ Catapusan, 73-74, with nine seconds left.

In the ensuing play, Wamar got fouled and made his first charity, but missed the second with 5.1 seconds to go. Aldeo Lucero got the defensive rebound, but couldn't launch a shot as the clock ran out.

San Juan drew 13 points from Adrian Nocum, 10 points plus seven rebounds from Calisaan; 10 points from Joseph Marquez; nine from Wamar; and eight from Fran Yu, who wowed the crowd with a buzzer-beating triple from well-behind half-court.

Iloilo got 24 points and 12 rebounds from Catapusan, a 6-foot-3 former UP Maroon, followed by Ongteco with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Renzo Navarro, former star of San Sebastian College and Lyeceum, also shone in his first MPBL game with eight points, 10 assists and eight rebounds despite being only 5-foot-8.

Batangas, which surged beyond reach, 86-60, drew 16 points from Levi Hernandez and 13 each from Rhaffy Octobre and John Ambulodto.

Manila, which slumped to 0-4, got 17 points from Marvin Lee, 12 from Kyle Drexler Neypes, 10 from Adrian Celada and 10 plus 10 boards from Macky Acosta.

Bacoor banked on Jhan McHale Nermal's 22 points and 9 rebounds to bury the Marlins at 80-57 before shifting to cruise mode. The Strikers also drew 13 points from Alwyn Alday, 10 points from Kraniel Victoria, 9 points plus 6 rebounds from Jammer Jamito, 8 points from Joel Lee Yu and 7 points from James Kwekuteye, formerly of San Beda.

Sarangani fell to 2-2 as only Jeff Viernes and Danny Marilao delivered offensively with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The MPBL goes to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday with Zamboanga battling Mindoro at 4 p.m., Pasay tackling Valenzuela at 6 p.m. and Marikina colliding with Caloocan at 8 p.m.