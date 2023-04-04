^

Ginebra's Brownlee, Hollis-Jefferson of TNT trade praises ahead of finals clash

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 10:38am
Ginebra's Brownlee, Hollis-Jefferson of TNT trade praises ahead of finals clash
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra
MANILA, Philippines – The imports of PBA Governors’ Cup protagonists Barangay Ginebra and TNT had nothing but good words for each other as they look forward to their finals matchup on Easter Sunday.

The Ginebra-TNT duel for the top prize is an intriguing one partly due to the similarly hotly anticipated collision between do-it-all reinforcements Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

"It's gonna be a great matchup," Brownlee said at Monday’s pre-finals presser, per pba.ph.

The three-time Best Import of the Conference awardee is wary of what Hollis-Jefferson — a former NBA player — brings to the table for the dangerous Tropang Giga, who will try to end the Gin Kings’ reign as Governors’ Cup rulers.

"Man, he's (Hollis-Jefferson) an incredible player — very versatile, very dynamic. He's just been leading TNT. Was it two or three games in a row where he got a triple double? Lots of assists, lots of points; he's doing everything for the team," Brownlee continued.

The Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, however, brings with him a rock-solid reputation having copped championships in all six conferences that he had been with Ginebra. Nevertheless, he stressed that dealing with offensive onslaught that is Hollis-Jefferson will not be a one-man job.

"But it's not just one person or myself who will try to stop or contain him. I trust Coach Tim (Cone) to prepare a great game plan. So I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a fun and exciting matchup for the fans," said Ginebra’s resident reinforcement.

For his part, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson vows fireworks in his head-to-head with Brownlee.

"I'm looking forward to competing against Justin. It will be a show and fans will see two wonderful players. I'm excited. Let's go," said the import who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA.

"Justin is a phenomenal player and I love his game, but it's about competing and trying to get the win at the end of the day and I feel confident in our approach, in our preparations. Day in and day out thinking about the game, sleeping about the game. Looking forward to it," added Hollis-Jefferson. 

Brownlee is averaging 27.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while Hollis-Jefferson is norming 31 points, 12 boards and 4.1 dimes this conference, with both contending for the Best Import plum.

