Guce ties for 3rd on solid closing 66 in Casino del Sol Golf Classic
MANILA, Philippines – Clariss Guce turned in her best round in a long while, shooting a bogey-free 66 and salvaging a joint third finish in the Casino del Sol Golf Classic ruled by first-time champion Gigi Stoll of the US at the Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).
Guce, a two-time Epson Tour leg winner, gunned down two birdies at the front then stepped up her assault at the back, netting strokes on Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 15 for a 34-32 that capped her big rebound from an opening 73.
The US-based daughter of a former local star jockey shot a 68 in the second, slowed down with a 69 Saturday then saved the best for last to gain a share of third at 12-under 276 with American Lindsey McCurdy, who also carded a 66. Each pocketed $12,286.
Compatriot Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, atoned for her wicked 78 Saturday with a closing eagle-spiked 69 as she tied for 49th at 290.
Like Guce, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario wheeled back into contention with a brilliant second round 68 after a 75 but tumbled from joint 23rd to the tail-end of the surviving 66-player field with a six-over card in the pivotal round of the $200,000 championship.
The power-hitting del Rosario bogeyed the first hole in the final round but regained the stroke on the next then eagled the par-5 No. 8. She yielded another shot on the 12th but birdied two of the next four for a 34-35.
Stoll, on the other hand, held sway with a 68 she spiked with a clutch birdie on the 17th as she pooled a 274 and foiled a rallying Natasha Oon of Malaysia, who also charged back with a 66 for a 275 but missed forcing a playoff by one.
