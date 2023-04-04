^

Sports

Guce ties for 3rd on solid closing 66 in Casino del Sol Golf Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 9:39am
Guce ties for 3rd on solid closing 66 in Casino del Sol Golf Classic
Clariss Guce of USA plays her shot on the third tee during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Mike Stobe / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Clariss Guce turned in her best round in a long while, shooting a bogey-free 66 and salvaging a joint third finish in the Casino del Sol Golf Classic ruled by first-time champion Gigi Stoll of the US at the Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Guce, a two-time Epson Tour leg winner, gunned down two birdies at the front then stepped up her assault at the back, netting strokes on Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 15 for a 34-32 that capped her big rebound from an opening 73.

The US-based daughter of a former local star jockey shot a 68 in the second, slowed down with a 69 Saturday then saved the best for last to gain a share of third at 12-under 276 with American Lindsey McCurdy, who also carded a 66. Each pocketed $12,286.

Compatriot Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, atoned for her wicked 78 Saturday with a closing eagle-spiked 69 as she tied for 49th at 290.

Like Guce, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario wheeled back into contention with a brilliant second round 68 after a 75 but tumbled from joint 23rd to the tail-end of the surviving 66-player field with a six-over card in the pivotal round of the $200,000 championship.

The power-hitting del Rosario bogeyed the first hole in the final round but regained the stroke on the next then eagled the par-5 No. 8. She yielded another shot on the 12th but birdied two of the next four for a 34-35.

Stoll, on the other hand, held sway with a 68 she spiked with a clutch birdie on the 17th as she pooled a 274 and foiled a rallying Natasha Oon of Malaysia, who also charged back with a 66 for a 275 but missed forcing a playoff by one.

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LSU downs Iowa, bags women&rsquo;s NCAA crown

LSU downs Iowa, bags women’s NCAA crown

11 hours ago
Louisiana State University blew past the University of Iowa and national player of the year Caitlin Clark, 102-85, on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

11 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

16 hours ago
The reinforced Bacoor Strikers clobbered the Sarangani Marlins, 85-70, on Monday and joined the leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto and the Dragonflies zoomed to an early lead as they led by 12, 20-8, at the end of the first salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

1 day ago
Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Batangas, Bacoor tie for MPBL top spot; San Juan debuts with win vs Iloilo

Batangas, Bacoor tie for MPBL top spot; San Juan debuts with win vs Iloilo

16 minutes ago
Batangas and Bacoor stretched their winning runs on Monday and joined the season leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Mikee Romero-led GlobalPort polo team essays historic win in US tilt

Mikee Romero-led GlobalPort polo team essays historic win in US tilt

33 minutes ago
GlobalPort of the Philippines made history in the World Polo League, scoring an amazing come-from-behind win in the Tommy...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee, Hollis-Jefferson of TNT trade praises ahead of finals clash

Ginebra's Brownlee, Hollis-Jefferson of TNT trade praises ahead of finals clash

By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
The imports of PBA Governors’ Cup protagonists Barangay Ginebra and TNT had nothing but good words for each other as...
Sports
fbtw
Humbled Aussie Jason Day, inspired by NFL's Brady, back at Masters

Humbled Aussie Jason Day, inspired by NFL's Brady, back at Masters

2 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jason Day, humbled by poor results but inspired by age-defying NFL star Tom Brady, finds charging up the...
Sports
fbtw
Too close for comfort

Too close for comfort

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
At the end of the formal press conference for the PBA Governors’ Cup finals yesterday, coaches Tim Cone of Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with