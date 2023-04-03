Borussia Dortmund latest squad to join the TST $1M Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – “We’ll be in Cary, North Carolina in June.”

This German professional football team, Borussia Dortmund, confirmed its participation in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament US 1 Million Take All from June 1-4, in Cary, North Carolina, in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The soccer tournament is a seven-a-side football tournament that aims to become the equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

Dortmund is the 13th club announced to take part in what is a 32-team tournament. Other professional teams include Welsh club Wrexham AFX — owned by actor Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — English Premier League squad Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC, and Team Dempsey — owned by former American star Clint Dempsey.

Also participating is Far East United that includes among other Southeast Asian stars, former Azkals Anton del Rosario, Roland Muller and Stephan Schrock.

TST Chief Executive Officer John Mugar expressed his enthusiasm in announcing the latest addition to this growing soccer tournament.

“We are excited to welcome Borussia Dortmund to TST. Borussia Dortmund is a juggernaut. We can’t wait to see what kind of team they will bring to Cary, North Carolina in June.”

On the part of the German side, Benedikt Scholz, the team’s director of Internationalisation and Commercial Partnerships said that this was a huge step for the club in increasing its reach and fan base. “We treat this as yet another important step to make the Black and Yellow permanent colors in the United States and to closely engage with our growing US fan base.”

Noted del Rosario of the increasing quality of the competition: “This can only improve the games and skills of everyone involved because this is really a fast-paced and intense game.”

Del Rosario also bared that there will be some other announcements in terms of the composition of Far East United in the coming weeks.