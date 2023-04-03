^

Torrecampo, Bona win big in PPS Valle Verde netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Maristella Torrecampo hardly showed the effects of a long layoff, posting another two-title romp even as Kendrick Bona shone in the boys’ side of the PPS-PEPP Valle Verde Country Club National Juniors Tennis Championships in Pasig over the weekend.

Torrecampo kept sharpening her skills during the Visayan swing of the country’s longest talent-search and produced another stellar play, dropping just four games in three matches on her way to clinching the girls’ 12-and-under crown via a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ayi Gonzaga. The rising Los Baños star then crushed Ave Policarpio, 6-0, 6-0, in the 14-U finals to duplicate her two-title feat in the Rep. Len Alonte-Naguiat leg at home last February.

Bona, meanwhile, held off Tristan Licayan, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the 16-U trophy and share the MVP honors with Torrecampo in the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop and held under the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis program put up by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Quezon City’s Mateo Rivas and Chloe Mercado split the 18-U titles with the former turning back Ivan Manila, 6-4, 6-1, and the latter surviving doubles partner Jana Diaz, 7-5, 7-5, while unranked Novak Brazal of Pasig City pulled off a shock 7-5, 7-5 reversal over the top-seeded Licayan in the 14-U finals.

Diaz, from Bacoor, Cavite, later repelled Mercado, 7-6(5), 6-4, to pocket the 16-U, while club bet and second seed Alexandre Coyiuto upended No. 1 Gabrio Serillo, 6-4. 6-0, to clinch the boys’ 12-U diadem in the weeklong event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

In a duel of unranked bets, Gabriel Vitaliano, also from QC, clipped Valle Verde’s Victoria Hosaka, 4-0, 4-1, to snare the 10-unisex crown.

Meanwhile, Manila and Vince Serna toppled Bona and Alfonso Infante, 8-3, while Jeannieross Barcia and Kaye Mustaza routed Diaz and Mercado, 8-1, in the 18-U doubles finals.

Zachary Morales and Ynigo Naredo trounced siblings Aaron and Alexandre Coyiuto, 8-3, while Ronielle Oliveros and Torrecampo downed Gonzaga and Erynne Ong, 8-5, to share the 14-U doubles crowns.

Tyronne Caro and Naeem Serillo edged Kian Cansana and Hosaka, 8-7(4), for the 10-unisex doubles plum.

Meanwhile, the nationwide circuit heads back to Cebu after the Holy Week break for the Tuburan stop on April 13-17 featuring another nine-division category in juniors and the Legends 35 and 45 men’s singles, and the 40s and 50s men’s doubles.

For listup and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

