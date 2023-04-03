^

Sports

In leading streak-busting UST, explosive Eya Laure named UAAP Player of the Week

Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 12:28pm
In leading streak-busting UST, explosive Eya Laure named UAAP Player of the Week
UST leaned on Eya Laure's performance as the second-generation star a season-high 29 points to help the Golden Tigresses blemish De La Salle University's erstwhile unbeaten record.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Eya Laure churned out a golden performance for the University of Santo Tomas, as they entered the Holy Week break with back-to-back victories in UAAP women's volleyball.

On Palm Sunday, the Espana-based team leaned on Laure's performance as she scored a season-high 29 points to help UST blemish De La Salle University's erstwhile unbeaten record.

The veteran hitter picked her spots carefully against the Lady Spikers, finishing with 45% efficiency to tow UST to 2-0 for the week and 7-3 overall.

Against UE earlier in the week, Laure finished with 17 points to carry the Golden Tigresses back to the win column.

Her high-octane performance netted Laure the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by the San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission from March 29 to April 2.

The second-generation sports star emerged as the unanimous choice among print and online journalists covering the beat.

Laure edged fellow Tigress Detdet Pepito for the award as well as former Player of the Week winner Angel Canino of La Salle.

FEU's Chenie Tagaod, NU's Bella Belen, and Adamson's Kate Santiago were the other nominees for the plum.

Even as Laure shone individually, she underscored the importance of having a great supporting cast from her teammates.

"Kailangan talaga, para makakuha ng panalo, kailangan magwork as a team. Yun talaga yung parang isa sa mga learnings ko." Laure said. 

"Syempre, kung last season, nakakapagod eto, parang kaya mong lumabas sa court na makaka-ano ka pa, hello po sa inyong lahat... So nakakatuwa kasi ang daming mga umaangat, sabay-sabay kaming umaangat. Yun ang pinakamaganda na nangyayari ngayon." 

Laure makes it two back-to-back wins for veteran players for the award which has MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

DLSU's Jolina dela Cruz broke the streak of three rookie winners last week.

Laure and the Golden Tigresses will hope to keep the momentum going even after the Holy Week break when they return to action on April 15, Saturday, against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

EYA LAURE

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Sotto and the Dragonflies zoomed to an early lead as they led by 12, 20-8, at the end of the first salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

23 hours ago
Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas, which ended the day at 1-1 with a cardiac win over Iran earlier, needed the defending champions to send Iran to 0-2...
Sports
fbtw
Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

1 day ago
Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, who continues to be in the starting lineup for Hiroshima, finished with 14 points, six boards, two assists, two steals,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Torrecampo, Bona win big in PPS Valle Verde netfest

Torrecampo, Bona win big in PPS Valle Verde netfest

17 minutes ago
Maristella Torrecampo hardly showed the effects of a long layoff, posting another two-title romp even as Kendrick Bona shone...
Sports
fbtw
Im ready for Masters title assault

Im ready for Masters title assault

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
After watching Hideki Matsuyama slip on the green jacket some two years ago, Sungjae Im can be forgiven if he finds himself...
Sports
fbtw
Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

1 hour ago
Hollywood is having its second bash at sprinkling some movie magic on the "Super Mario Bros" video game franchise, three decades...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks rout Sixers in statement win

Bucks rout Sixers in statement win

1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Upset-conscious TNC get boot in MPL Season 11

Upset-conscious TNC get boot in MPL Season 11

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
TNC Pro Team has ended their Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with