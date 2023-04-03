In leading streak-busting UST, explosive Eya Laure named UAAP Player of the Week

MANILA, Philippines – Eya Laure churned out a golden performance for the University of Santo Tomas, as they entered the Holy Week break with back-to-back victories in UAAP women's volleyball.

On Palm Sunday, the Espana-based team leaned on Laure's performance as she scored a season-high 29 points to help UST blemish De La Salle University's erstwhile unbeaten record.

The veteran hitter picked her spots carefully against the Lady Spikers, finishing with 45% efficiency to tow UST to 2-0 for the week and 7-3 overall.

Against UE earlier in the week, Laure finished with 17 points to carry the Golden Tigresses back to the win column.

Her high-octane performance netted Laure the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by the San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission from March 29 to April 2.

The second-generation sports star emerged as the unanimous choice among print and online journalists covering the beat.

Laure edged fellow Tigress Detdet Pepito for the award as well as former Player of the Week winner Angel Canino of La Salle.

FEU's Chenie Tagaod, NU's Bella Belen, and Adamson's Kate Santiago were the other nominees for the plum.

Even as Laure shone individually, she underscored the importance of having a great supporting cast from her teammates.

"Kailangan talaga, para makakuha ng panalo, kailangan magwork as a team. Yun talaga yung parang isa sa mga learnings ko." Laure said.

"Syempre, kung last season, nakakapagod eto, parang kaya mong lumabas sa court na makaka-ano ka pa, hello po sa inyong lahat... So nakakatuwa kasi ang daming mga umaangat, sabay-sabay kaming umaangat. Yun ang pinakamaganda na nangyayari ngayon."

DLSU's Jolina dela Cruz broke the streak of three rookie winners last week.

Laure and the Golden Tigresses will hope to keep the momentum going even after the Holy Week break when they return to action on April 15, Saturday, against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.