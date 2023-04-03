Upset-conscious TNC get boot in MPL Season 11

MANILA, Philippines — TNC Pro Team has ended their Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Fresh from their victory against top seed BREN Esports, the Phoenixes were able to sweep defending champions ECHO, 2-0, last March 31. Unfortunately, their run came to an end as they succumbed to ONIC Philippines, 2-0, eliminating the team from playoffs contention.

BREN Esports and ECHO remained atop the standings after victories against RSG Slate Philippines and Nexplay EVOS, increasing their leads to 28 and 24 points, respectively.

Blacklist International solidified their hold on third place after sweeping close competitor RSG Slate Philippines, 2-0. The agents pull ahead with 23 points versus the raiders 18 points. The defending MSC champions remain at fourth place after back to back losses.

Having eliminated TNC, ONIC Philippines surpassed Smart Omega for fifth place with 16 points, while the barangay kept their playoff hopes alive with a reverse sweep against Nexplay EVOS, 2-1. Smart Omega sit at sixth place in the standings with 15 points while Nexplay EVOS hope to defy the odds with their 13 points entering the final week of the regular season.

MPL PH Season 11 will take a break for Holy Week and will be back for the final week of the regular season on April 14, with Blacklist International versus BREN Esports at 4 p.m. followed by Smart Omega against ECHO at 6:30 p.m.