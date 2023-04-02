Laure sizzles as Golden Tigresses claw previously unscathed Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:14 p.m.) — Eya Laure shone the brightest for the UST Golden Tigresses as they became the first team to blemish the De La Salle Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 85, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Laure spearheaded a 1-2 attack together with Milena Alessandrini as she exploded for 29 points — all on spikes. She was very effective in her attacks as well with 45% efficiency.

Alessandrini added 20 markers of her own as UST drubbed the previously unbeaten Lady Spikers in convincing fashion.

The win also boosted UST's campaign for a spot in the semifinals. As things continue to logjam in the standings, UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes was thankful for the significant win.

"Malaking bagay to para sa amin kasi yung ranking. Kasi yung No. 3 and 4, halos magkadikit kami talaga. So yung panalong to, eto yung magiging deciding factor kahit papano in the middle of the tournament na nandoon kami sa 1-2-3 o 1-2-3-4. At least may mga nakuha kami doon na mga panalo, so malaking bagay," he said.

Despite falling victim to a lopsided Set 2 loss when DLSU scored all of their six block points, 14-25, UST recovered well in the next two cantos to avenge their opening day loss against the Lady Spikers.

UST pulled away in a pivotal third set after a 14-all deadlock with five straight points off of a Jyne Soreno attack error, 19-14.

Regina Jurado, who was the third Tigress in double-digit scoring with 12 markers, finished off La Salle in the set for the 2-1 match lead with an off-the-block hit.

Come the third set, the Tigresses pounced on a dejected La Salle side as they pulled away with a 12-3 run for the 13 point lead, 23-10, after an Angel Canino attack went wide.

The run included three straight points from Alessandrini which gave UST the 10-point advantage, 18-8.

But it was Laure who packed the finishing punch as she scored twice in the last three rallies with off the block hits to clinch the victory for UST in four sets, 25-12.

UST has thus snapped two win streaks this season — NU's 20-game win streak and the erstwhile pristine 9-0 record of La Salle.

Canino paced the Lady Spikers in the losing effort with 13 points. The Lady Spikers still remain atop the standings at 9-1.

La Salle's loss, though, meant that UAAP Season 85 will see a traditional Final Four format in the women's tournament as there are no longer any unbeaten teams.

Both teams will have more than a few days rest as the Holy Week break commences.

UST will look to build on the momentum when they return against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on April 15, Saturday. La Salle, meanwhile, eyes a return to the win column against UP on April 16, Sunday.