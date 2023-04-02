^

Sports

Guce presses bid, but del Rosario fades in Casino del Sol

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 5:02pm
Guce presses bid, but del Rosario fades in Casino del Sol
Clariss Guce of USA sets up her putt on the second green during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
MIKE STOBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce thrived in a big bounce-back from an early miscue with an eagle-birdie run but a late slip stalled her charge in the topsy-turvy third round of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic at the Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

She finished with a 69 and chopped three strokes from a seven-stroke deficit in the previous round of the weather-hit $200,000 championship still led by Gigi Stoll, who threatened to pull away with a solid four-birdie binge after 11 holes but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to settle for a 70 and a 10-under 206 total.

She stayed a shot ahead of fellow Americans Daniella Iacobelli and erstwhile co-leader Haley Moore, who pooled identical 207s after a 68 and 71, respectively, with Puerto Rican Maria Torres also putting herself in the hunt with a 208 after a 68.

Thai Pinyada Kuvanun fired a 65 while Malaysia’s Natasha Oon carded a 71 for joint fifth at 209 with Guce joining Taiwanese Heather Lin, who shot a 66, Israel’s Laetita Beck, Mexico’s Regina Plasencia and Lindsey McCurdy of the US, who matched 68s, at seventh.

Guce, who rebounded from an opening 73 with a 68 Friday, actually slipped farther back from joint 11th with a bogey on No. 2. But she regained the stroke on the next, eagled the par-5 sixth and birdied the next two for a four-under card at the turn.

But after a run of pars, marred by a couple of missed chances, she failed to get up-and-down on No. 17 and wound up with a 69.

The two-time Epson Tour winner hit 10 fairways and 12 greens and highlighted her 29-putt showing with a couple of sand saves.

Pauline del Rosario, however, failed to recover from a crushing double-bogey on No. 4 coming off an inspiring 68 Friday that spiked her big jump from joint 61st to a share of 23rd, as she fumbled with three more bogeys and holed out with a triple-bogey on No. 16 against two birdies for a 78.

That all but dropped the ICTSI-backed shotmaker out of title contention with a 221, 15 strokes off Stoll.

Del Rosario missed six fairways and 10 greens but finished with 28 putts, and like Guce, flourished off the bunkers, saving all her three visits.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Sotto, who continues to be in the starting lineup for Hiroshima, finished with 14 points, six boards, two assists, two steals,...
Sports
fbtw
Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

6 hours ago
Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs bite back; Lady Falcons boost bid

Lady Bulldogs bite back; Lady Falcons boost bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Adamson and National U stayed on the coattails of unbeaten pacer La Salle, taking care of business against their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volley teams set for overseas trips

Philippine volley teams set for overseas trips

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the overseas training of the Philippine indoor and beach volleyball teams competing in the Cambodia...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Southeast Asian Games redemption tour with its initial once-a-week sessions...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
Sotto and the Dragonflies zoomed to an early lead as they led by 12, 20-8, at the end of the first salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Guce presses bid, but del Rosario fades in Casino del Sol

Guce presses bid, but del Rosario fades in Casino del Sol

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
She finished with a 69 and chopped three strokes from a seven-stroke deficit in the previous round of the weather-hit $200,000...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen beats Hamilton to win chaotic Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen beats Hamilton to win chaotic Australian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
The world champion began from pole and despite being passed by Mercedes pair George Russell and Hamilton at the start, he...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu nips Mendiola to seize PFL top spot

Cebu nips Mendiola to seize PFL top spot

1 hour ago
The Gentle Giants scored all of their goals in the second half as they continued their unbeaten run to 17 matches and hiked...
Sports
fbtw
Fiesta-like Highlands Ladies Cup slated

Fiesta-like Highlands Ladies Cup slated

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
In fact, the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies, in its continuing effort to contribute to a positive environmental impact,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with