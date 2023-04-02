Guce presses bid, but del Rosario fades in Casino del Sol

Clariss Guce of USA sets up her putt on the second green during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce thrived in a big bounce-back from an early miscue with an eagle-birdie run but a late slip stalled her charge in the topsy-turvy third round of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic at the Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

She finished with a 69 and chopped three strokes from a seven-stroke deficit in the previous round of the weather-hit $200,000 championship still led by Gigi Stoll, who threatened to pull away with a solid four-birdie binge after 11 holes but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to settle for a 70 and a 10-under 206 total.

She stayed a shot ahead of fellow Americans Daniella Iacobelli and erstwhile co-leader Haley Moore, who pooled identical 207s after a 68 and 71, respectively, with Puerto Rican Maria Torres also putting herself in the hunt with a 208 after a 68.

Thai Pinyada Kuvanun fired a 65 while Malaysia’s Natasha Oon carded a 71 for joint fifth at 209 with Guce joining Taiwanese Heather Lin, who shot a 66, Israel’s Laetita Beck, Mexico’s Regina Plasencia and Lindsey McCurdy of the US, who matched 68s, at seventh.

Guce, who rebounded from an opening 73 with a 68 Friday, actually slipped farther back from joint 11th with a bogey on No. 2. But she regained the stroke on the next, eagled the par-5 sixth and birdied the next two for a four-under card at the turn.

But after a run of pars, marred by a couple of missed chances, she failed to get up-and-down on No. 17 and wound up with a 69.

The two-time Epson Tour winner hit 10 fairways and 12 greens and highlighted her 29-putt showing with a couple of sand saves.

Pauline del Rosario, however, failed to recover from a crushing double-bogey on No. 4 coming off an inspiring 68 Friday that spiked her big jump from joint 61st to a share of 23rd, as she fumbled with three more bogeys and holed out with a triple-bogey on No. 16 against two birdies for a 78.

That all but dropped the ICTSI-backed shotmaker out of title contention with a 221, 15 strokes off Stoll.

Del Rosario missed six fairways and 10 greens but finished with 28 putts, and like Guce, flourished off the bunkers, saving all her three visits.