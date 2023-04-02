^

Valdez hopes for memorable SEA Games as team captain

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 2:25pm
Valdez hopes for memorable SEA Games as team captain
Alyssa Valdez
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers' Alyssa Valdez is looking to make things count as she was named the team captain for the national team in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

Still recovering from a knee injury, Valdez bannered the 14-woman lineup announced by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Sunday.

As she steps into the familiar role of skipper but this time for flag and country, Valdez hopes to make things count.

"I'm actually overwhelmed right now," said Valdez of her initial reaction to being named captain.

"I really don't know what to say. But I'm very grateful sa tiwala ng management, PNVF, ni coach Jorge also. But hopefully, maibigay natin yung leadership na kailangan for the national team," she added.

Valdez is no stranger to the national team, as she has already competed for the country in four previous editions of the SEA Games, while also playing in other competitions like the Asian Games and the ASEAN Grand Prix.

As she shares the spotlight with a number of her teammates in Creamline — namely Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Kyla Atienza, Jia De Guzman, Celine Domingo, and Jema Galanza — the wing spiker is grateful for another chance to represent the flag.

"It's always an honor to represent our country. I remember pa the first time we got to participate also sa SEA Games it was in Singapore 2015. And now it's already my fifth time so, always an honor to represent the country. And, it's so much special also now kasi marami din akong kasama na from Creamline Cool Smashers, from the Rebisco family," said Valdez, who was also flag-bearer for Team Philippines in 2015. 

"And I don't know, it's always parang, whenever I join the national team or pinapatawag tayo, iba talaga yung pasasalamat na nararamdaman ng heart ko and excitement to play for the flag. So, sana, sana this will be a memorable one," she added.

Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers are fresh from a championship run in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

The PVL is taking a break to give way to the national team's preparation for the SEA Games. Both the men's and women's team are set to undergo overseas training in Japan soon.

ALYSSA VALDEZ

VOLLEYBALL
