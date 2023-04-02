^

Sports

Fiesta-like Highlands Ladies Cup slated

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 1:57pm
Fiesta-like Highlands Ladies Cup slated
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — A blend of fun, food and everything nice awaits a mix of players of all genders and skill levels in the 15th Highlands Ladies Cup, which unwraps on April 29 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses in Tagaytay.

In fact, the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies, in its continuing effort to contribute to a positive environmental impact, will give away plants to help the participants connect with nature.

“Each player is guaranteed to bring home a plant to warm the soul,” said Gie Bote, chairperson of Lipa, Batangas based Agrikultura, a multi-hectare greenhouse, which annually produces more than a million pots of tissue-cultured, well-rooted plants with European and Asian DNA.

“While in the fairways, we will nourish the players with the best hydration — fresh coconut drink,” added Bote.

The event, backed by Diamond sponsors W Group Inc., Willie Ocier, CWC Int’l. Corp. and Agrikultura and supported by Platinum backers CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Department Store, has drawn a maximum field of 200 as early as last month, all thrilled for the club’s flagship tournament’s return after the pandemic.

Multi-preneur Faye Celones, who designs and builds industrial kitchens, among others, will provide the highlight in the fiesta-themed tournament — grilled pork barbecues whose aroma is expected to flood the three nines of Midlands. “It’s only the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies which offers players fun and food above and beyond the standard level.”

Highlands Ladies president Rosalind Wee has tapped Asia Brewery’s Summit water to provide liquids while Food Committee co-chair and Highlands WGAP captain Anne Granada has mapped the Tagaytay Midlands Front 9, Back 9, and Lucky 9 for organized food setting.

“It’s so heartwarming to receive such support from our sponsors and to see the team working intensely to produce the best tournament in the same way they practice purposely to win competitions,” said team captain Sandy Romualdez.

Top prizes are up for grabs in various divisions of the 18-hole tournament to be played under the System 36 format, including a Club Car, Cobra LTDx golf iron set, and a vacation package for 4 at the Blue Ternate Drive and Wellness Resort in Dumaguete for hole-in-one feats.

If no one scores an ace on designated par-3 holes of Midlands and Lucky 9, the all-expense paid trip “barkadahan” package via Philippine Airlines will be raffled off.

The Gold sponsors are Regent Travel and Moringa-O2, while Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay and Olive Tree Corp. make up the Silver sponsors list.

The Bronze backers are UNMEAT, WeeCom Developer, Princess Katigbak, Faye Celones, GM Eloah Agrocrops, Petron Fuel Ecard, RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors, Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center., Concrete Másters, Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins. Corp., Morning Glory Co. Inc., MANGO, Omniversal Assurance;

Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome Builders, Koten Phils., Davies Paints, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Asia Brewery, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Gruppo Innovare, Solid Grid Alternatives, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Unilever, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, KLIO products, Caraderme Clinic, Kawsek, Inc. and Marie France.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

Sotto, Hiroshima win 3rd straight; Kiefer's Shiga shocks Yokohama

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Sotto, who continues to be in the starting lineup for Hiroshima, finished with 14 points, six boards, two assists, two steals,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

Gilas wasting no time for SEA Games

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Southeast Asian Games redemption tour with its initial once-a-week sessions...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

Gilas women enter FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarters

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Gilas, which ended the day at 1-1 with a cardiac win over Iran earlier, needed the defending champions to send Iran to 0-2...
Sports
fbtw
Jolas: I like my chances

Jolas: I like my chances

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Old guard against new challenger. Multi-titled import against his breakthrough-seeking counterpart. Mentor against pupil...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volley teams set for overseas trips

Philippine volley teams set for overseas trips

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the overseas training of the Philippine indoor and beach volleyball teams competing in the Cambodia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Valdez hopes for memorable SEA Games as team captain

Valdez hopes for memorable SEA Games as team captain

By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
Still recovering from a knee injury, Valdez bannered the 14-woman lineup announced by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

1 hour ago
Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women bow to towering Kiwis in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Gilas women bow to towering Kiwis in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After a quick 3-0 start powered by Janine Pontejos, the Kiwis were able to slowly chip away at the lead as they bullied the...
Sports
fbtw
Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

Butler inspires Heat victory as Mavs playoff hopes fade

3 hours ago
Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez named captain of SEA Games squad

Alyssa Valdez named captain of SEA Games squad

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Valdez is joined by her Creamline teammates Jia Morado-De Guzman, Kyla Atienza, Celine Domingo, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with