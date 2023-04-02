Gilas women bow to towering Kiwis in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's 3x3 squad ended their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign in the quarterfinals in Singapore after falling against a taller New Zealand team, 17-10, on Sunday.

After a quick 3-0 start powered by Janine Pontejos, the Kiwis were able to slowly chip away at the lead as they bullied the shorter Gilas girls inside.

Though the Filipinas were able to hang on until late when New Zealand became too aggressive on defense.

Fouls sent the Philippines to the foul line often and two made foul shots from Pontejos helped Gilas get within one, 10-11, with 2:41 ticks left.

But Sharne Pupuke-Robati was able to increase the lead back to two shortly after while Esra Lisa McGoldrick provided the dagger with a two-pointer to push their advantage to five, 16-11, with 51 seconds remaining in the ball game.

Pontejos topscored for the Philippines in the losing effort with six points while Afril Bernardino added three points and six boards.

Khate Castillo finished with one point while big man Clare Castro went scoreless but provided four boards for the Philippines.

Pupuke-Robati paced New Zealand with seven points and 13 boards.

The Kiwis face Thailand in the semifinals after the Thais shocked Japan, 17-16, in the quarters.

Despite the exit, Gilas improved on their results from last year where they did not enter the main draw after falling short in qualifiers.

The Philippines competes next in the 3x3 events of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medalists will hope to reclaim their crown after falling off of the podium in Hanoi last year.