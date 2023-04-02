NU's Belen finds form against UP after quiet first round performance

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP MVP Bella Belen finally found her footing against the UP Fighting Maroons as the NU Lady Bulldogs swept their second round encounter in UAAP Season 85 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Belen, who struggled mightily against UP in the first round where she rode the bench and finished scoreless, broke out of her personal slump against the Diliman squad as she finished with a double-double.

The wing spiker led the Lady Bulldogs' breakthrough win after back-to-back losses with 19 points and 11 excellent receptions.

After the game, Belen admitted that her scoreless performance was in the back of her mind and motivated her to be more aggressive this time around.

"Isa po yun sa mga naging goal ko ngayon. Hindi lang makabawi yung team, kundi makabawi rin ako," Belen said.

"Kasi naalala ko, hindi po ako masyado naglaro nung first round. I’m happy naman po na nag-perform yung team namin ngayon," she added.

NU thus enters the Holy Week break with a big win, a much needed victory after losing two straight games against rivals La Salle.

As for what changed in their mindset, Belen believes that their discipline in playing has finally returned.

"For me naman po, kailangan namin ibalik yung disiplina namin. Kasi yun po yung natutunan ko nung nag-Japan kami — na dapat may disiplina ka outside and inside the court," she said.

"So nasa sa amin na yun kung paano namin ia-apply yung disiplina sa game."

NU returns to action on April 12, Wednesday, against a streaking Adamson Lady Falcons squad who are currently second in the standings with a 7-2 slate.

The defending champions find themselves at fourth with 6-3.