Guce, Del Rosario fight back with 68s in Casino del Sol Golf Classic

Clariss Guce of USA plays her shot on the third tee during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce and Pauline del Rosario gallantly fought back with a pair of 68s to crash into the weekend play of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic now led by Americans Haley Moore and Gigi Stoll at the Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina fell by the wayside with 73 and 76, respectively, for 148s, missing the cut in the $200,000 championship by one.

Guce, who failed to advance in last week’s IOA Championship in Beaumont, California, sizzled with a five-birdie binge in a six-hole stretch from No. 7 to produce a pair of 34s marred by two bogeys but marked by another birdie on the 18th as she jumped from joint 28th after a 73 to a share of 11th at 141.

She remained seven shots off Moore and Stoll but the US-based shotmaker hopes to ride on her big second round rebound to get into the thick of things in the last two rounds of the fourth leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

Del Rosario likewise made a big leap from tied 61st to a share of 23rd at 143, spiking her version of a four-under card with three straight birdies from No. 4. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker then gunned down three more birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 17 to negate her mishaps on Nos. 11 and 13.

Pagdanganan, however, failed to advance for the second straight week, hitting three birdies but fumbling with four bogeys for a 36-37 and a 148, including an opening three-over 75.

Meanwhile, Ardina’s buildup for her title-retention campaign in the next Epson Tour event, the Copper Rock Championship in Utah late this month, hit a snag with a four-over card blemished with six bogeys against two birdies. Missing just three fairways and six greens, she wrestled with her putter all day, ending up with 35 putts.

Moore, meanwhile, flourished with a solid nine-under 63 after a 73 as she caught up with Stoll, who fired a 67, at 136 for a two-stroke lead over Sierra Brooks of the US and erstwhile co-leader Natasha Oon of Malaysia, who pooled identical 138s after a 69 and 70, respectively.

Over in California, Yuka Saso blew a three-under card and a Top 20 ranking with an error-marred finish, ending up with a three-over 74 and missing the cut by one in the DIO Implant LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club.

The 2021 US Women’s Open came out smoking after a scrambling even-par 71 Thursday, rattling off three birdies in the first 11 holes, including on two par-3s to put herself inside the Top 20. But she bogeyed the 12th and after three straight pars, Saso dropped another stroke on the par-5 No. 16 and yielded three strokes on the last par-3 (No. 17).

Despite that wobbly finish, Saso’s two-over overall card kept her within the cutoff line but she holed out with another bogey for a closing 40 and tumbled with a 145.

In Thailand, Chanelle Avaricio wound up at tied 38th as the final round of the Pattaya Ladies Open was cut short due to adverse weather in Chon Buri. The Filipina ace had a three-over card at the back when the event was called off and totaled 183 after a 71-73-39.

Arpichaya Yubol bagged the crown with a 164 total on 68-69 and 27, beating fellow Thai Aunchisa Utama, who had a 172 after a 69-71-32, while Phannarai Meesom-us took third place with a 177 after a 73-67-37.