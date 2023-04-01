^

Sports

Lastimosa excited to lead TNT in finals against ex-coach Cone's Gin Kings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 11:59am
Lastimosa excited to lead TNT in finals against ex-coach Cone's Gin Kings
Jojo Lastimosa
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Ten-time PBA champion Jojo Lasitmosa will reunite with his former coach Tim Cone in another PBA finals, after winning multiple titles with the Alaska Milkmen in the 1990s.

Lastimosa and Cone will enter the championship round on different sides of the court, this time, as they are now the coaches of oppossing teams TNT Tropang Giga and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Beginning on Easter Sunday, April 9, Lastimosa and Cone will dispute the PBA Governor's Cup crown in a best-of-seven series.

After spending the most successful years of his playing career with Cone, Lastimosa looks forward to testing his wares against the league's winningest coach.

"I'm excited to see him, my former coach, and you know, I have nothing to lose," said Lastimosa, whose Tropang Giga beat the Meralco Bolts in four games in the semifinals.

Knowing just how big of a powerhouse Ginebra remains, Lastimosa acknowledges that the odds are stacked against them. As the Gin Kings swept their series against the San Miguel Beer, the tactician just wants to give Ginebra a run for their money.

"Our team has nothing to lose. [Tim Cone has] been there, he's done that, everything riding for them and everyone's expecting that Ginebra will win this championship anyway. And we're only here probably to spoil the party," said Lastimosa.

"Hopefully we can come up with a good game like what we did here in this series [against Meralco]. We got Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] on my side so I'm okay with it." he added.

In the clincher, Lastimosa was able to lean heavily on Hollis-Jefferson. The import finished with 42 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Lastimosa can only hope that he will be able to post similar numbers against Justin Brownlee and the rest of Ginebra.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Three SEA Games events for Yulo?

Three SEA Games events for Yulo?

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Two-time world gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo is set to compete in only two events in the coming Cambodia SEA Games because...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas 3x3 falls versus Iran

Gilas 3x3 falls versus Iran

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3x3 team ran out of steam and absorbed a 14-11 loss against wildcard squad Iran in a rough start...
Sports
fbtw

Dr. J and me

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
I owe my start in basketball to my uncle Romy Unson, my mother’s youngest brother.
Sports
fbtw
First to the Finals

First to the Finals

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra is back in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals and awaits the winner of the TNT-Meralco semifinal series...
Sports
fbtw

Asics is Team Philippine official outfitter

13 hours ago
Members of Team Philippines will be again clad in ASICS national team kits following the renewal of partnership between the Philippine Olympic Committee led by president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Umandal bags Spikers&rsquo; Turf MVP trophy

Umandal bags Spikers’ Turf MVP trophy

1 hour ago
The 25-year-old former University of Sto. Tomas star emerged the second leading scorer at the end of the semifinals after...
Sports
fbtw
Almadro stays proud of Petro Gazz after falling short of PVL crown

Almadro stays proud of Petro Gazz after falling short of PVL crown

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Against a formidable Creamline Cool Smashers team, the Angels folded in the winner-take-all Game Three, as they settled once...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines T-Wolves center Gobert, coach Finch for ripping refs

NBA fines T-Wolves center Gobert, coach Finch for ripping refs

2 hours ago
Gobert and Finch made their comments to reporters after Minnesota's 107-100 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday (Thursday in Ma...
Sports
fbtw
TNT vs Ginebra in marquee finals

TNT vs Ginebra in marquee finals

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
TNT effected a big change in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals landscape, one that doesn’t involve Meralco against...
Sports
fbtw
SEAG next up for Creamline aces

SEAG next up for Creamline aces

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
After personal glory, it’s time for the Creamline Cool Smashers to focus on flag and country.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with