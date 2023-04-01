Lastimosa excited to lead TNT in finals against ex-coach Cone's Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines — Ten-time PBA champion Jojo Lasitmosa will reunite with his former coach Tim Cone in another PBA finals, after winning multiple titles with the Alaska Milkmen in the 1990s.

Lastimosa and Cone will enter the championship round on different sides of the court, this time, as they are now the coaches of oppossing teams TNT Tropang Giga and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Beginning on Easter Sunday, April 9, Lastimosa and Cone will dispute the PBA Governor's Cup crown in a best-of-seven series.

After spending the most successful years of his playing career with Cone, Lastimosa looks forward to testing his wares against the league's winningest coach.

"I'm excited to see him, my former coach, and you know, I have nothing to lose," said Lastimosa, whose Tropang Giga beat the Meralco Bolts in four games in the semifinals.

Knowing just how big of a powerhouse Ginebra remains, Lastimosa acknowledges that the odds are stacked against them. As the Gin Kings swept their series against the San Miguel Beer, the tactician just wants to give Ginebra a run for their money.

"Our team has nothing to lose. [Tim Cone has] been there, he's done that, everything riding for them and everyone's expecting that Ginebra will win this championship anyway. And we're only here probably to spoil the party," said Lastimosa.

"Hopefully we can come up with a good game like what we did here in this series [against Meralco]. We got Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] on my side so I'm okay with it." he added.

In the clincher, Lastimosa was able to lean heavily on Hollis-Jefferson. The import finished with 42 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Lastimosa can only hope that he will be able to post similar numbers against Justin Brownlee and the rest of Ginebra.