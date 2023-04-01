^

Almadro stays proud of Petro Gazz after falling short of PVL crown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 11:07am
The Petro Gazz Angels
MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz Angels head coach Oliver Almadro had nothing but praise for his players even after falling painstakingly short of the championship in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference last Thursday.

Against a formidable Creamline Cool Smashers team, the Angels folded in the winner-take-all Game Three, as they settled once again for a runner-up finish in the all-local tournament.

Despite much adjustment in their team, with star players leaving for another squad, and a coaching change also coming at the beginning of the year, the Angels were able to thrive and reach the finals.

Almadro, who was witness to how the team recovered from all the departures, made sure to give credit to his players for sticking with it.

"We were talking, sinasabi nila na maraming umalis, nagulat sila na umalis na pala, they're left with what they have. So sinasabi ko naman noong dumating ako sa kanila, we will find a way [and] make a way of what we have," said Almadro after the loss Thursday night.

"And indeed, those players na feeling nila kulang sila dati pero ngayon na-feel nila na they are worth it. Kumbaga meron pa pala silang ibubuga. They proved themselves they are really players na aabot pa rin ng finals and they are really a team to beat pa rin kahit nakulangan sila ng players," he added.

Among those who shone in the finals were the likes of Jonah Sabete, MJ Phillips and Grethcel Soltones.

More than their skills, Almadro acknowledged his players' perseverance in doing their work. In his first conference with Petro Gazz, the veteran coach said that his players made his job easy.

"Sometimes it's not about the skills, most of the times it's about the character. So this team, the character of these players, is really kung alam niyo lang kung how they work during practice, during huddles, during viewings," he said. 

"Dadali ang buhay ng coach kasi they really involve themselves and they really listen and they are humble, hardworking and mature players. So I really commend these players for bringing me here and for helping me here also."

Now the Angels and Almadro shift their focus to what's next — the upcoming conference. After their finals appearance this time around, they look to "outwork" their rivals the next time around.

"Sabi ko nga, kung gusto namin talunin 'yung ibang team we have to outwork them. Sabi nga ng management, in this conference, we beat all the teams. Ibig sabihin, we beat them but we did not get the championship, so I guess it's really we have to outwork those teams na nahirapan kami," said Almadro. 

"So again, ang kailangan namin i-adjust is we really have to start early, we really have to work harder especially in physicality," he added.

