Tropang Giga power down Bolts for tough crack at Gin Kings

Game on April 9 (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

6 p.m. – Ginebra vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines – TNT effected a big change in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals landscape, one that doesn’t involve Meralco against holder Barangay Ginebra.

Instead, the Tropang Giga set themselves up for a fresh Last Dance with the Gin Kings after closing out the Bolts in Game 4, 107-92, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The MVP Group’s flagship franchise used a torrid 9-0 start in the third to create a 13-point separation to set the tone for the finals-clincher that consequently pulled the plug on a fifth installment of the long-running Ginebra-Meralco rivalry.

TNT, in the championship series for the first time under debuting Jojo Lastimosa, and the Gin Kings, the three-peat seekers led by his former coach Tim Cone, start their battle for the ultimate prize on Easter Sunday.

“I’m excited to see my former coach there,” Lastimosa said of Cone, his old mentor during his playing years and later assistant coaching stint with Alaska.

“You know, I have nothing to lose, our team has nothing to lose. He’s been there, done that and everyone’s expecting Ginebra to win the championship anyway. We’re here probably to spoil the party. Hopefully, we can come up with a good game like what we did in this series (against Meralco).”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered a sparkling 42-point, 11-rebound performance in the closeout game, doing heavy damage in TNT’s second-half breakaway.

Calvin Oftana rifled in 21 spiked by five-of-seven three-point shooting while Mikey Williams chipped in 17, RR Pogoy added 16 and Jayson Castro netted nine to complement their import, who showed tremendous strength amid observance of Ramadan.

The well-distributed production was a major improvement from TNT's previous 99-80 win in Game 3, where only Hollis-Jefferson and Williams finished in double figures.

“We needed everybody to step up because in the playoffs situation, points are going to be hard to come by and you need to grind out. Rondae had an excellent scoring night as usual but he was helped by his teammates,” said Lastimosa.

KJ McDaniels, with 37-12, paced Meralco, which missed the Governors’ Cup finals for only the second time in the last six editions.

The scores:

TNT 107 – Hollis-Jefferson 42, Oftana 21, M.Williams 17, Pogoy 16, Castro 9, Erram 2, Chua 0, Varilla 0, Khobuntin 0, Montalbo 0

MERALCO 92 – McDaniels 37, Black 19, Newsome 11, Banchero 11, Quinto 7, Almazan 4, Hodge 2, Maliksi 1, Caram 0, Jose 0

Quarterscores: 22-22, 53-49, 83-75, 107-92