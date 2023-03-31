^

Sports

Tropang Giga power down Bolts for tough crack at Gin Kings

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 8:36pm
Tropang Giga power down Bolts for tough crack at Gin Kings
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered a sparkling 42-point, 11-rebound performance in the closeout game.
PBA Images

Game on April 9 (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

6 p.m. – Ginebra vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines – TNT effected a big change in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals landscape, one that doesn’t involve Meralco against holder Barangay Ginebra.

Instead, the Tropang Giga set themselves up for a fresh Last Dance with the Gin Kings after closing out the Bolts in Game 4, 107-92, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The MVP Group’s flagship franchise used a torrid 9-0 start in the third to create a 13-point separation to set the tone for the finals-clincher that consequently pulled the plug on a fifth installment of the long-running Ginebra-Meralco rivalry.

TNT, in the championship series for the first time under debuting Jojo Lastimosa, and the Gin Kings, the three-peat seekers led by his former coach Tim Cone, start their battle for the ultimate prize on Easter Sunday.

“I’m excited to see my former coach there,” Lastimosa said of Cone, his old mentor during his playing years and later assistant coaching stint with Alaska.

“You know, I have nothing to lose, our team has nothing to lose. He’s been there, done that and everyone’s expecting Ginebra to win the championship anyway. We’re here probably to spoil the party. Hopefully, we can come up with a good game like what we did in this series (against Meralco).”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered a sparkling 42-point, 11-rebound performance in the closeout game, doing heavy damage in TNT’s second-half breakaway.

Calvin Oftana rifled in 21 spiked by five-of-seven three-point shooting while Mikey Williams chipped in 17, RR Pogoy added 16 and Jayson Castro netted nine to complement their import, who showed tremendous strength amid observance of Ramadan.

The well-distributed production was a major improvement from TNT's previous 99-80 win in Game 3, where only Hollis-Jefferson and Williams finished in double figures.

“We needed everybody to step up because in the playoffs situation, points are going to be hard to come by and you need to grind out. Rondae had an excellent scoring night as usual but he was helped by his teammates,” said Lastimosa.

KJ McDaniels, with 37-12, paced Meralco, which missed the Governors’ Cup finals for only the second time in the last six editions.

The scores:

TNT 107 – Hollis-Jefferson 42, Oftana 21, M.Williams 17, Pogoy 16, Castro 9, Erram 2, Chua 0, Varilla 0, Khobuntin 0, Montalbo 0

MERALCO 92 – McDaniels 37, Black 19, Newsome 11, Banchero 11, Quinto 7, Almazan 4, Hodge 2, Maliksi 1, Caram 0, Jose 0

Quarterscores: 22-22, 53-49, 83-75, 107-92

BOLTS

MERALCO

PBA

TNT

TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First to the Finals

First to the Finals

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is back in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals and awaits the winner of the TNT-Meralco semifinal series...
Sports
fbtw
Gaston joins PSC board

Gaston joins PSC board

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has a complete board now with the addition of former PBA player and national women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

1 day ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas guard RJ Abarrientos has made a splash in the Korean Basketball League in his first year, winning the...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas 3x3 out to defy odds in FIBA meet

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
After a decent Final Four finish last edition, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 brims with high hopes of replicating its success or even surpassing it when it tangles with the continent’s best of the best in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Fritz Gaston named PSC commissioner

Fritz Gaston named PSC commissioner

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Former PBA star and national women’s basketball team coach Fritz Gaston will complete the Philippine Sports Commission...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso 6 shots adrift with 71 in DIO Implant LA Open golf tilt

Saso 6 shots adrift with 71 in DIO Implant LA Open golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso recovered from an early backside struggle and saved an even par 71 but fell six strokes behind a hot-starting Mi...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas 3x3 squad falls short vs Iran in Asia Cup opener

Gilas 3x3 squad falls short vs Iran in Asia Cup opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 team ran out of steam and absorbed a 14-11 loss against wildcard squad Iran in a rough start to...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods Invitational: Otake-Castro zooms to overall gross lead

Southwoods Invitational: Otake-Castro zooms to overall gross lead

5 hours ago
Masaichi Otake and guest teammate Zachary Castro sustained their top form and combined for 72 points in Aggregate format at...
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Cebu eyes PFL lead, collides with Mendiola

Streaking Cebu eyes PFL lead, collides with Mendiola

8 hours ago
Dynamic Herb Cebu FC tries to wrest top spot when it faces Mendiola FC in the Philippines Football League
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio slips with 73, falls behind by 7 in Pattaya Ladies Open

Avaricio slips with 73, falls behind by 7 in Pattaya Ladies Open

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio lost sight of the leader with a late stumble, ending up with a 73 and out of title contention in the Pattaya...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with