Arellano taps UCBL champ Chico Manabat as head coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 11:39am
Arellano taps UCBL champ Chico Manabat as head coach
Chico Manabat
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The Arellano Chiefs received a boost ahead of their NCAA Season 99 campaign as champion coach Chico Manabat officially took over the basketball program on Thursday.

Manabat, 44, oversaw his first practice at the helm and agreed to a "long-term deal" with school executives, led by president Francisco Paulino Cayco and vice president for marketing Val Cayco.

"Malaking karangalan para sa akin ito na pinagkatiwalaan ako ng Arellano sa programa nila. Isa lang yung gusto natin, na maibalik ang Chiefs sa mga contenders sa NCAA," he said.

Manabat is coming off a perfect season with Centro Escular University where he led the Scorpions to the UCBL crown.

Now in a different league, the former NU Bulldog will want to revamp an Arellano team that finished with a 7-11 record in NCAA Season 98.

"Different league ito kaya mas masusubukan yung capabilities ko. Pero same pa rin, dadalhin ko dito yung beliefs and system na nagpanalo sa atin sa CEU para mas mapadali yung rebuild natin dito," he said.

Manabat takes over the team formerly led by Cholo Martin. The former has previously handled head coaching positions for the NU Nazareth School Bullpups and Grace Christian College.

He was also the longtime deputy of NU coach Jeff Napa in Letran.

Manabat handles a team led by Cade Flores, Axel Doromal and Neil Tolentino.

"Yung culture na bini-build natin dito is one that is like a family kasi yung family ipaglalaban yung isa't isa. Tiwala naman tayo sa players na lalaban tayo hanggang sa kaya natin pangdating ng NCAA," he said.

Joining Manabat's staff are Manny Dandan, John Necesito, Jun Cuevas, Max Encila and Alex Calueng.

Aside from the seniors team, Manabat will also oversee the juniors team with Necesito replacing Junjie Ablan in leading the Braves.

