Alyssa Valdez reaffirms belief in Creamline teammate, 3-time MVP Tots Carlos

MANILA, Philippines — There are many believers in the skills of Creamline Cool Smashers' Tots Carlos, and teammate Alyssa Valdez is included.

Carlos and Valdez now share a unique distinction in the Premier Volleyball League, as they are the two players with the most MVP citations in the league's history with three each.

Valdez, who sat out the whole All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury, marveled at Carlos' ability to be versatile on the court.

After years of playing as an opposite spiker, Carlos was assigned as an outside hitter.

"Siguro next conference, libero naman or setter si Tots," Valdez joked after Creamline won over Petro Gazz for the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference crown on Thursday.

"She's been amazing since during UAAP days. No doubt kayang kaya niyang gawin any position and I think it's just so nice to see na sobrang willing siya to help the team. That's one of the most important thing. If you're willing, lalabas at lalabas yung talent mo," she added.

For Valdez, who had been always present for the Cool Smashers on the sidelines throughout the conference, Carlos' openness to give whatever the team needs was the key to her MVP conference.

"She was really into it and kung ano yun kailangan ng team yun yung ginagawa niya and that's when you see growth and maturity in a player," she said.

Already multi-titled with the Cool Smashers, Valdez is a believer that Carlos can make it even higher in the volleyball world.

"For sure, malayo ang mararating ni Tots not just here in the Philippines but internationally as well," she said.

Both Valdez and Carlos, along with Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Kyla Atienza and Jia De Guzman, will be shifting their focus to the national team as they are set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.