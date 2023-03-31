Navy graduate Bernardino still adjusting in return to Gilas women

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women's team veteran Afril Bernardino continues to relearn the ropes after spending time in the Navy as she completed the Sailor Basic Course.

Bernardino's training in the military was no joke, and it proved to be a challenge when she got back into the fold with national team coach Patrick Aquino.

As she's set to plunge back into action with a stint in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup set in Singapore this weekend, Bernardino admitted that it took time before she got back to her groove.

"Sa totoo lang, medyo nahihirapan ako kasi yun nga, diba nga yung ginagawa namin sa military, which is nakakabigat ng katawan," Bernardino admitted to Philstar.com.

"Tapos pagdating dito, hirap na hirap ako mag-adjust sa speed, sa kanila. Sa play ni coach kahit na alam ko naman na yung pattern ni coach before," she added.

Bernardino had finished the course with fellow Gilas Pilipinas women teammate Andrea Tongco. Both of them are part of the pool for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games this May.

With the help of Aquino and the rest of her teammates, Bernardino said she'll be back in top shape in no time.

"Pero parang nanibago pa rin ako. Tinulungan din naman nila ako na mag-adjust. Sobra, [dito sa] isang buwan na preparation para dito sa 3x3," she said.

Asked about her expectations for the team, Bernardino believes that they will be able to give pool play foes China and Iran a run for their money.

"I think para sa akin, sa mga practices namin lately, okay naman. Maganda naman yung galaw namin sa court, yung rotation... Sana maging maganda yung kalabasan." she said.

Gilas faces China and Iran in an attempt to get past the group stages on Saturday, April 1.