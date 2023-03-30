^

Cool Smashers clip Angels, cop back-to-back PVL All-Filipino crowns

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 9:08pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers needed a set to find their groove.

When they did, there was just nothing the Petro Gazz Angels could do but wait for the inevitable end.

It did come after a magnificent 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 victory by Creamline over an unraveled Petro Gazz Thursday night as the Cool Smashers completed a mighty fightback and sealed the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title before 12,175 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Down after another faulty and slow start, the Cool Smashers didn’t buckle down to pressure and timely rediscovered the rhythm to seize the last three sets and seal the 2-1 series win.

When Jema Galanza hammered in the final nail in the coffin, grafitti rained down the court as the Cool Smashers celebrated jubilantly with another glorious chapter to their dynastic reign in the league.

And they have reasons to as it was the franchise’s sixth title and 11th straight podium finish in as many conferences -- an impressige stretch that also saw Creamline claim a couple of runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.

Creamline also completed its revenge tour after it was denied a historic grand slam in last year’s Reinforced Conference where it ended up third behind eventual winner Petro Gazz.

“Pinanghahawakan namin ang relationship as a team,” said Creamline setter Jia de Guzman, who had 18 excellent sets.

It was De Guzman who unleashed the four horsemen of the Creamline apocalypse in Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos and Ced Domingo, who took turns and fired 19, 18, 16 and 12 points, respectively.

But it took a set before the machine of the volleyball gods got going and never looked back.

After securing the biggest title of all, the Cool Smashers then raked in most of the individual awards as Carlos emerged the conference MVP, her third in all.

Carlos was also named one of the two top outside spikers along with Galanza, and with Gumabao (opposite) and De Guzman (setter).

The other awardees were Petro Gazz’s MJ Philips and Remy Joy Palma as best middle blockers, and PLDT’s Kath Arado as best libero.

