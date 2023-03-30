^

Creamline asserts PVL All-Filipino dominance, trounces Petro Gazz to defend title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 8:02pm
Creamline's Jema Galanza pierces through the Petro Gazz defense.
MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers successfully retained their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference crown after drubbing rivals Petro Gazz in Game Three, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday.

Even without star hitter Alyssa Valdez, Creamline continued to lord over the field for back-to-back crowns in the conference.

After settling for third in the Reinforced Conference last year, the Cool Smashers now have the chance to again gun for the grand slam with the first of three crowns this season already in the bag.

Jema Galanza scored the championship-clinching point after Petro Gazz managed to save one match point.

In their head-to-head matchup in the PVL finals, Creamline has won three championships at the Angels’ expense against Petro Gazz’ one.

