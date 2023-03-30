^

Filipino triathletes hell-bent on defending SEA Games gold

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 5:15pm
Filipino triathletes hell-bent on defending SEA Games gold
Kim Mangrobang
Coach Melvin Fausto

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine triathlon team is doing everything to successfully defend its Southeast Asian Games title in Phnom Penh, Cambodia this May.

In fact, the squad headed by Hanoi SEA Games gold medalists Fernando Caseres and Kim Mangrobang are seeing action in the 30th Subic International Triathlon slated April 22 and 23 at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales as part of its preparation for the biennial event set at the Cambodian capital.

Triathlon in Phnom Phen is on May 26.

The Filipinos have been lording it over the sport for five consecutive SEA Games now, and a sixth could be imminent with the way they have been preparing for the race.

“It’s their final tune-up for the SEA Games in Cambodia so it will be really important for them,” said Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco.

There, Caceres and Mangrobang will face tough competition as 71 men and 50 women, that included the top finishers from the recent 2023 Asian Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong, are seeing action.

Seasoned campaigners from Australia and Guam are also participating in the event that also stakes world and continental rankings.

The event, which is being presented by NTT and Asian Triathlon with Philippine Sports Commission, Standard Insurance and Asian Center for Insulation Philippines, Inc., had its water quality-tested and its race director adhering to the letter the technical delegate’s instructions on the various steps and procedures.

SEA GAMES

TRIATHLON
Philstar


