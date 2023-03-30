^

Sports

Gilas eyes podium finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 4:45pm
Gilas eyes podium finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia CupÂ 
Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – After an impressive Final Four finish last edition, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 brims with high hopes of replicating its success or even surpassing it in flying colors when it tangles with the continent’s best of the best Friday in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

Seeded fourth in the 12-team tournament, the Nationals led by PBA 3x3 scoring champion Almond Vosotros of Talk ‘N Text begin their quest in Pool D main draw against the winner of qualifiers and No. 5 Qatar.

Gilas takes on the survivor of the four-team Qualifying Draw D featuring Malaysia, Iran, Hong Kong and Brunei at 3:15 p.m., before wrapping up preliminary action against Qatar at 8:45 p.m.

The Philippines, which also has TNT’s Samboy de Leon, Cavitex’s Jorey Napoles and Platinum Karaoke’s Brandon Bates, needs to finish in the top two to make it to the quarterfinals of the Asian 3x3 joust led by powerhouse teams Mongolia, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Under the tutelage of coach Lester del Rosario, Gilas’ tall order is to make the podium this time after a fourth-place finish last year also in Singapore.

Gilas then worked its way from the qualifiers to stun the top-seeded Mongolia in the quarterfinals before losing to New Zealand in the semis and China in the battle for the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the No. 10 seed Filipinas are bracketed with No. 1 China and No. 8 Iran in Pool A of the women’s tournament in a bid to make a deep run after an early exit in the qualifiers last year.

Gilas women, featuring Afril Bernardino, Khate Castillo, Clare Castro and Janine Pontejos with the guidance of coach Pat Aquino, takes on China at 2:50 p.m. and Iran at 6:15 p.m. Saturday for a similar top-two goal.

FIBA 3X3 ASIA CUP

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Task force formed to help deliver best WC hosting

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government is “all in” for the hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.
Sports
fbtw

Voyagers beat Shoemasters in OT

18 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome...
Sports
fbtw
Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

1 day ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

46 minutes ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas guard RJ Abarrientos has made a splash in the Korean Basketball League in his first year, winning the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino triathletes hell-bent on defending SEA Games gold

Filipino triathletes hell-bent on defending SEA Games gold

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine triathlon team is doing everything to successfully defend its Southeast Asian Games title in Phnom Penh, Cambodia...
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki-Taguchi, Tambunting-Escalona pairs pace field in Southwoods Invitational

Suzuki-Taguchi, Tambunting-Escalona pairs pace field in Southwoods Invitational

1 hour ago
The Shinichi Suzuki-Teruhisa Taguchi and Justin Tambunting-Eric Escalona tandems posted 82s to share the overall gross l...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay finds home in UP

Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay finds home in UP

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Bahay, the top-ranked high school prospect by the National Basketball Training Center, formalized his early commitment to...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio 4 strokes adrift with 71 in Pattaya Ladies Open

Avaricio 4 strokes adrift with 71 in Pattaya Ladies Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Chanelle Avaricio hit a late frontside birdie to salvage a one-under 71 and trail Onkanok Soisuwan and Chayanit Wangmahaporn...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with