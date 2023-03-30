^

Palm Sunday Dortmund-Munich clash could decide Bundesliga title

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 11:26am
The result of this match will have championship implications. 
MANILA, Philippines – Is it a rivalry if one team wins 60% of their head-to-head matches?

Of the 107 meetings between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the former has won 65 times. 

Since the rise of Jurgen Klopp in 2010 with Dortmund when they won back-to-back Bundesliga titles the latter has posted a 7-4-14 record in favor of Bayern. The Bavarian squad likewise has won the last 10 league titles.

However, this 2022-23 season, Dortmund has an opportunity to end the decade-long stranglehold of Bayern on the league title.

Dortmund sports a 17-2-6 slate that is good for 53 points. Bayern totes a 15-7-3 record that has netted them 52 points.

Dortmund has won four of their last five fixtures with one draw.

In that span, Bayern has won three but lost two matches. And yet, Bayern is expected to win and take the slim lead that Dortmund has posted.

Earlier, both teams drew 2-2 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. This coming Sunday, April 2, the two sides meet for the final time in their version of the Clasico — Der Klassiker — at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The result will have championship implications. 

Perhaps, it will not be over yet whatever the result because Dortmund will still have to play RB Leipzig, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, who are all top 10 squads.

Bayern will have it relatively easier as they take on two heavyweights SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig. 

Freiburg will be out for revenge after their 5-0 drubbing at the Allianz Arena last October. Leipzig and Munich drew, 1-1, at the Red Bull Arena. It is perhaps an advantage for Bayern this time around.

Nevertheless, the killer is their schedule as in these next few weeks, as they play Freiburg twice in a week for DFB-Pokal quarterfinals and Bundesliga matches. There is the two-legged quarterfinal series with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

You can be sure that Bayern will want to win those two fixtures since it is against their former coach Pep Guardiola. 

This exciting match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be televised locally on April 2 on the Premier Football Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application at 12:30 a.m.

